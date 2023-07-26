Jaguars 2023 roster review: OL Cooper Hodges

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is underway. Join us for a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

Before Cooper Hodges was a four-time All-Sun Belt selection at Appalachian State, the offensive tackle was a Jacksonville Jaguars fan who lived just 30 minutes away from the team’s TIAA Bank Field.

Now he’s hoping to earn a spot on the roster of his “dream team” after he was a seventh round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Hodges is one of only three players, along with Coy Cronk and Cam Robinson, who is listed as an offensive tackle by the Jaguars. Every other lineman on the team’s roster is simply listed as an offensive lineman.

But Hodges may need to show off his versatility in camp given the team’s logjam at the top of the tackle depth chart.

Contract (2023): $750,000 base salary, $26,373 prorated signing bonus, $776,373 cap hit.

Acquired: The Jaguars drafted Hodges with the No. 226 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft.

PFF grades:

87.0 (2022 – APPST)

80.4 (2021 – APPST)

74.9 (2020 – APPST)

79.8 (2019 – APPST)

Advertisement

Highlight:

With LT Anderson Hardy & LG Ryan Neuzil on the left side, RG Baer Hunter & RT Cooper Hodges creating a cut-back lane and C Noah Hannon getting to the second level, @Cam_Peoples6 is up to 131 yards by halftime. #GoApp 🐂 pic.twitter.com/P68th40hzp — App State Football (@AppState_FB) December 21, 2020

Quote: “I’ve been watching the Jags for a long time. Just a lifelong fan. They’re the reason I got into professional football, just knowing there was a team 30 minutes away, going to games. To play 30 minutes away. For these home games, you’re gonna have family and friends there all the time, it’s just honestly a blessing and a great opportunity for me and I couldn’t be more excited for it.” – Hodges

More Jaguars!

Jaguars 2023 roster review: OL Cam Robinson

Jaguars place Dawuane Smoot on PUP list to begin training camp

Jacksonville hires ex-Jaguars VP Michael Huyghue for stadium talks

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire