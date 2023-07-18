Jaguars 2023 roster review: OL Darryl Williams

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is coming soon. Join us in the NFL’s dead zone with a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

On Oct. 2, 2022, third-year offensive lineman Darryl Williams was on the field for three snaps — all on special teams — during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. For Williams, it was a long time coming.

The former Mississippi State team captain first started his NFL career as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He spent his first two NFL seasons on the Chiefs’ practice squad before he was released by the team in June 2022.

After a brief stint with the New England Patriots, Williams joined the Jaguars and spent almost all of his third NFL season on the practice squad.

While much of Jacksonville’s offseason revolved around the changes made at offensive tackle, but few tweaks were made on the inside. That leaves Williams with a decent shot at sticking around another year and maybe seeing even more snaps in year four.

Contract (2023): $750,000 base salary, $750,000 cap hit.

Acquired: Jaguars signed Williams as a free agent on July 31, 2022.

PFF grades:

60.4

Quote: “My work ethic is off the charts. A lot of guys tell me each and every day, ‘Why you work so hard in there?’ I said, ‘I want to be the best at what I do.’ So I think that’s biggest thing is I work my tail off each and every day.” – Williams

