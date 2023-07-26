Jaguars 2023 roster review: OL Cam Robinson

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is underway. Join us for a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

In back-to-back offseasons, the Jacksonville Jaguars decided offensive tackle Cam Robinson was valuable enough to warrant the use of the franchise tag. But entering the 2023 season, the veteran left tackle is in a precarious position with the team.

Robinson, 27, is set to serve a four-game suspension to begin the year after a violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

With the Jaguars able to recoup $17.75 million in cap space next year by parting with Robinson, the offensive tackle will likely be battling for his job when he returns from the suspension in October.

Contract (2023): $16 million base salary, $5 million prorated signing bonus, $750,000 roster bonus, $500,000 workout bonus, $18,562,091 cap hit.

Acquired: The Jaguars drafted Robinson with the No. 34 overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft.

PFF grades:

  • 67.2 (2022)

  • 67.4 (2021)

  • 61.7 (2020)

  • 54.8 (2019)

  • 63.4 (2018)

  • 52.4 (2017)

Highlight:

Quote: “While we certainly respect the NFL’s ruling and are disappointed with this development, we will support Cam as he works his way through the suspension. We are confident that Cam and our team will rise above this challenge as we collectively move forward.” – Jaguars statement on Robinson

