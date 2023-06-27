Jaguars 2023 roster review: LB Foye Oluokun

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is still off on the horizon. Join us in the NFL’s dead zone with a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars added a tackling machine in the 2022 offseason when they signed former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun in free agency.

Oluokun, 27, wasted no time making an impact, earning team captain honors in his first season with the Jaguars. He also lived up to his paycheck by leading the league in tackles for the second straight year.

Much of the Jaguars’ turnaround in 2022 was credited to a new culture inside the building fostered by head coach Doug Pederson. The new team captain in the middle of the defense played a significant role in that transformation too.

Contract (2023): $1.08 million base salary, $4,166,667 prorated signing bonus, $500,000 roster bonus, $500,000 workout bonus, $2.584 million prorated restructure bonus, $8,830,667 million cap hit.

Acquired: Jaguars signed Oluokun to a three-year deal in free agency on March 16, 2022.

PFF grades:

69.6 (2022)

47.0 (2021 – ATL)

56.6 (2020 – ATL)

62.7 (2019 – ATL)

65.7 (2018 – ATL)

Statistics:

Two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two sacks, 184 tackles, 12 tackles for loss (2022)

Three interceptions, one forced fumble, two sacks, 192 tackles, four tackles for loss (2021)

Two interceptions, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three sacks, 117 tackles, four tackles for loss (2020)

One forced fumble, 62 tackles, two tackles for loss (2019)

One forced fumble, 91 tackles, two tackles for loss (2018)

Highlight:

Watch Jags ILB Foye Oluokun (#23) redirect and make the tackle on this screen. Posted 16 tackles (12 solo) in the Jags 29-21 loss to the Eagles in Week 4.

One of the most underrated players in the NFL, Oluokun made 192 tackles in 2021.#jags #Jaguars #JacksonvilleJaguars pic.twitter.com/isk7d9Z93E — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) October 5, 2022

Quote: “Me personally, I want more takeaways. Elevate my game, elevate this defense, and we got to be thinking it at all times. You go to sleep thinking it, you wake up thinking it, it’s going to happen for you. We’re going to get more takeaways.” – Oluokun

