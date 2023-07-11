Jaguars 2023 roster review: LB Ventrell Miller

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is still off on the horizon. Join us in the NFL’s dead zone with a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

Ventrell Miller’s path from the University of Florida to the NFL was far from smooth.

After beginning his collegiate career with a suspension for credit card fraud, Miller emerged as a leader for the Gators defense in subsequent years. Then a bicep tear cost him almost all of the 2021 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

When he returned to the field in 2022, Miller wasn’t quite the same. It wasn’t until after his final year at Florida that it was revealed that the linebacker played the season with a Jones fracture in his foot.

Despite those challenges, the Jaguars believed enough in Miller’s potential to make him a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Contract (2023): $750,000 base salary, $184,234 prorated signing bonus, $934,234 cap hit.

Acquired: Jaguars drafted Miller with the No. 121 overall selection in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

PFF grades:

68.4 (2022 – UF)

56.7 (2021 – UF)

67.5 (2020 – UF)

74.6 (2019 – UF)

91.5 (2018 – UF)

Advertisement

Statistics:

Two forced fumbles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 74 tackles (2022)

Eight tackles (2021)

3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, 86 tackles (2020)

Three sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, 55 tackles (2019)

One interception, one sack, two tackles for loss, 15 tackles (2018)

Highlight:

Great 3rd and 1 stop by LB Ventrell Miller pic.twitter.com/lXlWob9JNf — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) September 26, 2020

Quote: “He’s very instinctive, he’s quick, he can run, and then additionally off the field and in the locker room there at Florida, he’s been a multiple-year captain. He’s a fantastic kid. He has the DNA right that we’re looking for in the locker room.” – Jaguars assistant general manager Ethan Waugh on Miller

More Jaguars!

Jaguars 2023 roster review: LB Shaquille Quarterman

Jaguars 2023 roster review: LB Chad Muma

Jaguars sign Doug Pederson's son, TE Josh Pederson

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire