Jaguars 2023 roster review: LB Devin Lloyd
The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is still off on the horizon. Join us in the NFL’s dead zone with a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.
First-round pick Devin Lloyd looked well on his way to stardom with the Jacksonville Jaguars after his first few NFL games. Despite missing much of training camp with a hamstring injury, the rookie linebacker racked up two interceptions and six passes defended through his first three games.
Lloyd had a hard time sustaining that success, though. After failing to make much of an impact for a stretch, he spent time on the sideline while fellow rookie Chad Muma stepped into the starting lineup.
This offseason, Lloyd is excited to show off the improvements he’s made during his first proper NFL offseason. He’s acknowledged that he wasn’t physically ready for the rigors of a 17-game schedule.
If a year’s worth of growth results in the Jaguars getting the player who exploded out of the gates in 2022, they may have something special on their hands.
Contract (2023): $1,293,028 base salary, $1,647,110 prorated signing bonus, $2,940,138 cap hit.
Acquired: Jaguars drafted Lloyd with the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.
48.3 (2022)
Statistics:
Three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, 115 tackles (2022)
Highlight:
Devin Lloyd has 6 tackles, 3 PD, 1 INT. pic.twitter.com/GrCTRsWHD9
— Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) September 25, 2022
Quote: “It’s just great going into the same defense with the same group of guys. Really, it’s nothing but progression already, but I think for me personally, I have a standard that just wasn’t set last year so I’m really excited with that extra motivation to come out and prove that this year to myself.” – Lloyd
