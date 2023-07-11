Jaguars 2023 roster review: LB Shaquille Quarterman

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is still off on the horizon. Join us in the NFL’s dead zone with a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

When the Jacksonville Jaguars traveled to Nashville late in the 2022 season for a matchup against the Tennessee Titans, their postseason hopes were hanging by a thread. Fresh off a blowout loss to the Detroit Lions, the 4-8 Jaguars were three games behind the 7-5 Titans with five games left for each team.

Late in the first half, it was the Titans up 14-13 and driving into Jaguars territory to extend their lead and potentially drive a stake into Jacksonville’s playoff chances. That’s when reserve linebacker Shaquille Quarterman provided a highlight that turned the tide of the entire season.

The third-year linebacker chased Titans bulldozer Derrick Henry across the field and delivered a hit that sent the running back flying and the ball straight into the arms of the Jaguars’ Josh Allen.

Jacksonville took advantage of the momentum swing and scored a touchdown six plays later. The Jaguars never looked back, winning five straight to earn the AFC South title. And it’s entirely possible that none of it would’ve happened if not for one thunderous hit from Quarterman.

Contract (2023): $1.01 million base salary, $123,600 prorated signing bonus, $1,133,600 cap hit.

Acquired: Jaguars drafted Quarterman with the No. 140 overall selection in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

PFF grades:

90.4 (2022)

62.9 (2021)

N/A (2020)

Statistics:

One forced fumble, 16 tackles (2022)

One tackle for loss, 30 tackles (2021)

Six tackles (2020)

Highlight:

Quote: “That play was so important in our season. Without that play, I don’t think we even make it that far.” – Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun on Quarterman’s forced fumble

