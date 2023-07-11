Jaguars 2023 roster review: LB Chad Muma

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is still off on the horizon. Join us in the NFL’s dead zone with a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

When Chad Muma was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, a path to a starting role didn’t look realistic. The team needs just two inside linebackers in its 3-4 defense and those two spots were seemingly locked up by high-priced free agent acquisition Foye Oluokun and first-round pick Devin Lloyd.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It didn’t take long for Muma to work his way into the lineup, though.

When Lloyd began to struggle as the year went on, the Jaguars increasingly turned to Muma and eventually inserted him into the starting unit. After back-to-back starts in the latter half of the season, Muma suffered an ankle injury that propelled Lloyd back on to the field.

Still, Muma proved himself a capable player as a rookie and appears well positioned to be a long-term piece in the Jaguars’ defense.

Contract (2023): $901,642 base salary, $281,565 prorated signing bonus, $50,000 workout bonus, $1,233,207 cap hit.

Acquired: Jaguars drafted Muma with the No. 70 overall selection in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Advertisement

PFF grades:

54.9 (2022)

Statistics:

1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, 47 tackles (2022)

Highlight:

Chad Muma is really good at defending the run. Seeing and knowing those gaps then shoots pic.twitter.com/fnXtarBRmn — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) December 4, 2022

Quote: “You guys saw the tackles, but it was the physicality that was impressive of just getting off blocks, running his feet, just physical play. I challenged our guys, ‘Let’s play just as fast as them or match that,’ and our guys battled. They played hard, and he was a big part of it. He played physical, played fast, so he played unbelievable. That was impressive.” – Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell on Muma

More Jaguars!

Jaguars sign Doug Pederson's son, TE Josh Pederson

Jaguars 2023 roster review: DE De'Shaan Dixon

Jaguars 2023 roster review: LS Ross Matiscik

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire