Jaguars 2023 roster review: DE Folorunso Fatukasi

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is underway. Join us for a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were remarkably effective in how they spent money during free agency in 2022. While it’s often a risky roll of the dice to parse through the talent on the open market, the new additions of Christian Kirk, Evan Engram, Zay Jones, Brandon Scherff, Foye Oluokun, and Darious Williams all played significant roles in the team’s run to the postseason.

If there was a free agent signing who didn’t play up to his contract it was defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi.

Once a breakout star for the New York Jets, Fatukasi was the lowest graded starter on the Jaguars defense, via PFF, and he led the defensive linemen in missed tackles with nine.

After a rough start in Jacksonville, Fatukasi needs a rebound season if he hopes to stick with the team beyond 2023.

Contract (2023): $1,125,000 base salary, $3,333,333 prorated signing bonus, $411,754 roster bonus, $500,000 workout bonus, $1,475,000 restructure bonus, $6,845,087 cap hit.

Acquired: The Jaguars signed Fatukasi as a veteran free agent on March 16, 2022.

PFF grades:

44.5 (2022)

61.5 (2021 – NYJ)

80.1 (2020 – NYJ)

81.6 (2019 – NYJ)

50.8 (2018 – NYJ)

Highlight:

Foley Fatukasi has been terrorizing iOL …sneaky good FA signing pic.twitter.com/nYEEA88W1O — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) September 22, 2022

Quote: “I definitely feel like there’s more to my game and I’m definitely excited to work on it and tap into that. Like I said, all it took was for one person and a group of people to believe in me. That goes a long way when someone believes in you, so I’m definitely willing to work to see how much further I can get to my own style of play, a better style of play, a smarter style of play.” – Fatukasi

