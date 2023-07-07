Jaguars 2023 roster review: FB Derek Parish

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is still off on the horizon. Join us in the NFL’s dead zone with a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars addressed needs and holes on the roster in the 2023 NFL draft, finding a replacement for Jawaan Taylor in Anton Harrison late in the first round. But the Jaguars finished their draft class with a unique and creative choice.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A year after not carrying a single fullback on the roster, the Jaguars picked former Houston Cougars pass rusher Derek Parish in the seventh round with hopes of converting him to the offensive side of the ball.

While Parish was a productive player in college with 16 sacks and 32.5 tackles for loss in 48 career games, his 6’1, 241-pound frame with 29.25-inch arms doesn’t translate well to a career chasing NFL quarterbacks. However, his abundant athleticism could prove useful elsewhere.

Jacksonville hopes it can turn Parish into the Swiss Army knife player that Kyle Juszczyk has become for the San Francisco 49ers.

Contract (2023): $750,000 base salary, $21,310 prorated signing bonus, $771,310 salary cap hit.

Advertisement

Acquired: Jaguars drafted Parish with the No. 240 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft.

PFF grades (Defense):

91.0 (2022 – Houston)

84.7 (2021 – Houston)

80.9 (2020 – Houston

80.8 (2019 – Houston)

77.3 (2018 – Houston)

Statistics:

Five sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, 20 tackles (2022)

Four sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 42 tackles (2021)

3.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, 25 tackles (2020)

Two sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, 38 tackles (2019)

1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, 21 tackles (2018)

Highlight:

Quote: “Two-way player. Just learn my role at fullback and let ’em know I’ve still got it on the defensive side. That’s the goal. Right now, just fullback. Understanding that role and understanding the playbook, because coming from the defensive side, it’s a whole different language. But we’re getting it down each and every day.” – Parish

More Jaguars!

Jaguars 2023 roster review: CB Kaleb Hayes Every NFL team's non-QB MVP heading into 2023 season Jaguars 2023 roster review: S Andrew 'Dewey' Wingard

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire