Jaguars 2023 roster review: DT DaVon Hamilton
The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is still off on the horizon. Join us in the NFL’s dead zone with a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.
When the Jacksonville Jaguars used a third-round pick on DaVon Hamilton, they hoped he’d be a powerful run-stuffer to anchor their defensive line. While he did enough to hold down a starting spot, the Jaguars got mostly mediocre play in Hamilton’s first two seasons.
That changed in year three when Hamilton took a big step forward to take his place as one of the better nose tackles in the NFL.
His rapid ascension earned Hamilton a three-year contract extension from the Jaguars in the offseason worth $34.5 million. He’s now tied to Jacksonville through the 2026 NFL season.
With the Jaguars hoping for more productive play from their front seven in 2023, another step forward for Hamilton would go a long way toward making the team’s defense a formidable unit.
Contract (2023): $1.08 million base salary, $2,266,458 prorated signing bonus, $500,000 roster bonus, $3,846,458 cap hit.
Acquired: Jaguars drafted Hamilton with the No. 73 overall selection in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.
74.9 (2022)
52.8 (2021)
53.9 (2020)
Statistics:
2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, five tackles for loss, 56 tackles (2022)
One sack, two tackles for loss, 46 tackles (2021)
One sack, two tackles for loss, 30 tackles (2020)
Highlight:
Getting contributions from Davon Hamilton on 3rd & 7?! Damn.
(He doesn't play many of these situations – Jags like to use their speedy rush package with 4 DE/OLB types…. )
Not many guys played for Marrone, Meyer AND Pederson on this team. Awesome start to his '22 season! pic.twitter.com/XrHMex00cZ
— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) September 26, 2022
Quote: “I’m really trying to diversify my game in general. I don’t want to just be known as the run-stopper even though I’m really good at it. That’s my thing, but I really want to be more diverse as a whole defensive lineman in the NFL.” – Hamilton
