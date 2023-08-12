Jaguars 2023 roster review: DL Dawuane Smoot

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is underway. Join us for a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

Dawuane Smoot was leading the Jacksonville Jaguars in sacks in the days just before Christmas during the 2022 season and needed just one more to tie his career high. Then disaster struck when an Achilles tear ended his year in Week 16.

After hitting the free agency market and even getting lightly courted by the Baltimore Ravens, Smoot finally re-signed with the Jaguars in July.

But as he works himself back from his injury, Smoot still hasn’t practiced with the Jaguars and remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. If he stays on the list into the regular season, Smoot will be ineligible to return until at least October.

Still, Smoot is the longest tenured player on the Jaguars defense and a leader who could provide a much needed boost to the pass rush whenever he’s cleared to return.

Contract (2023): $1,080,000 base salary, $1,170,000 signing bonus, $1,102,941 roster bonus (paid per game), $1,000,000 in incentives, $4,352,941 cap hit.

Acquired: The Jaguars picked Smoot with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft.

PFF grades:

70.3 (2022)

68.1 (2021)

57.3 (2020)

45.1 (2019)

71.6 (2018)

59.5 (2017)

Highlight:

#Jaguars DL Dawuane Smoot had a great game on Sunday with 2 sacks, including one with 50 seconds remaining in the game: pic.twitter.com/LZ0b2G9KZP — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) November 8, 2022

Quote: “He was another one at the end of the year before the injury that was being disruptive. Another one, obviously, in the pass rush conversation. He’s probably a little later as for coming back to the football team because of a later injury during the season. I think his leadership, his pass rush ability, the fact that he can play inside and outside, his versatility there.” – Jaguars coach Doug Pederson on Smoot

