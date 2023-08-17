Jaguars 2023 roster review: DL Adam Gotsis

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is underway. Join us for a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

The Denver Broncos had high hopes for Adam Gotsis when they drafted the Australian-born defensive lineman in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft.

But after five sacks through four seasons, the Broncos allowed Gotsis to become a free agent. That’s when the Jacksonville Jaguars scooped him out of the discount bin and found a hidden treasure.

Over the last three seasons, Gotsis has been a valuable reserve lineman for the Jaguars, capable of stepping into the starting lineup in multiple spots. When Jacksonville cut Gotsis at the end of camp last year, it left many scratching their head. It didn’t last long, though, and the Jaguars brought back the veteran days later.

In March, the Jaguars re-signed Gotsis to a two-year deal, keeping a reliable backup in town through the 2024 season.

Contract (2023): $1,165,000 base salary, $125,000 prorated signing bonus, $25,000 workout bonus, $1,315,000 cap hit.

Acquired: The Jaguars signed Gotsis as a veteran free agent on Aug. 2, 2020.

PFF grades:

65.6 (2022)

52.3 (2021)

60.7 (2020)

59.8 (2019 – DEN)

68.2 (2018 – DEN)

64.9 (2017 – DEN)

54.7 (2016 – DEN)

Highlight:

Gotsis batted at the line pic.twitter.com/FWTcSAIWtp — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) October 2, 2022

Quote: “[I] was here through some of the tough times and to have some success last year, it would have been a shame to have to leave that team and go start over somewhere else. I love being able to represent the Jags. All three years here, regardless of the result in the field, it’s kind of felt like that … I love being a Jag, I don’t want to leave. So to be able to ink a two-year deal, it’s been awesome.” – Gotsis

