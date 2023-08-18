Jaguars 2023 roster review: DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

Adam Stites
·3 min read

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is underway. Join us for a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

Jeremiah Ledbetter has played a grand total of 11 snaps for the Jacksonville Jaguars. But the defensive lineman is now entering his third season with the team and has quietly — extremely quietly — become a veteran of the franchise.

Originally a sixth-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2017, Ledbetter had two stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers along with brief stretches on the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals practice squads.

Ledbetter joined the Jaguars in November 2021, joining the practice squad where he remained for the rest of that season. After getting cut in camp prior to the 2022 season, Jacksonville added him to the practice squad in October and elevated him to the active roster in December.

Contract (2023): $1,010,000 base salary, $1,010,000 cap hit.

Acquired: The Jaguars signed Ledbetter to the practice squad on Nov. 1, 2021.

PFF grades:

  • 63.3 (2022)

  • N/A (2021)

  • 78.3 (2020 – TB)

  • 54.2 (2019 – TB)

  • N/A (2018)

  • 59.4 (2017 – DET)

Highlight:

Quote: “I’ve been on the practice squad for years, been through some hardships on different teams, but through it all, and through my time at Arkansas, it made me stay humble, work hard, and keep my head down and work.” – Ledbetter

