Jaguars 2023 roster review: S Daniel Thomas
The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is still off on the horizon. Join us in the NFL’s dead zone with a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.
The NFL career of Daniel Thomas has mirrored the one of his fellow Jacksonville Jaguars gunner, Chris Claybrooks.
Both are defensive backs picked late in the 2020 NFL draft who have seen their snaps on defense dwindled through the first three seasons of their career. But both have established themselves as elite special teamers.
Thomas was on the field for just 32 defensive snaps during the 2022 season, but 237 snaps on special teams.
Contract (2023): $1.01 million base salary, $79,279 prorated signing bonus, $1,089,279 cap hit.
Acquired: Jaguars drafted Thomas in the fifth round with the No. 157 overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft.
56.6 (2022)
51.9 (2021)
90.0 (2020)
Statistics:
Eight tackles (2022)
27 tackles (2021)
One interception, 18 tackles (2020)
Highlight:
Daniel Thomas and Chris Claybrooks are the best gunners in football pic.twitter.com/37wqk4D0S9
— lol, lmao (@CassCityJ) January 21, 2023
Quote: “You can make an argument that the gunners on the punt team are the best tandem going in the NFL. Claybrooks, one of the fastest gunners in the NFL, and Daniel Thomas is proven.” – Houston Texans special teams coordinator Frank Ross
