Jaguars 2023 roster review: CB Montaric ‘Buster’ Brown

Montaric “Buster” Brown earned a spot on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 53-man roster at the end of preseason, beating out sixth-round pick Gregory Junior, among others. That didn’t result in much play time for the seventh-round rookie, though.

Instead, Brown frequently landed on the Jaguars’ list of weekly inactives and his limited time on the field didn’t go well.

After Shaquill Griffin landed on the injured reserve early in the year, a rotating cast of cornerbacks got a turn in the starting lineup opposite Tyson Campbell. That included Brown, who got the start for a December game against the Detroit Lions. He only played 20 defensive snaps in that contest and 63 on the year.

A year after being the last member of the Jaguars’ 2022 draft class, Brown will enter his second NFL season with a slight experience edge over a bevy of first- and second-year players battling for roster spots in the Jacksonville secondary.

Contract (2023): $870,000 base salary, $28,955 prorated signing bonus, $898,995 cap hit.

Acquired: Jaguars drafted Brown with the No. 222 overall selection in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft.

PFF grades:

37.3 (2022)

Statistics:

Six tackles (2022)

Highlight:

Arkansas has been an highly competitive team and had a big win last weekend against Mississippi State. Plays LSU today. One of my favorite defenders for @RazorbackFB is DB Montaric Brown (@lockdown_2121). A plus athlete with strong hands and physicality throughout. #ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/YneFkfEJrL — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) November 13, 2021

Quote: “My standard is to always put my best effort out there. So my job is just to get one percent better every day. Just compete every day.” – Brown

