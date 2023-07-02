Jaguars 2023 roster review: CB Christian Braswell

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is still off on the horizon. Join us in the NFL’s dead zone with a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

When the Jacksonville Jaguars officially parted ways with Shaquill Griffin earlier this year, it seemed clear that cornerback would be a top priority for the team in the offseason. While Tyson Campbell is a rising star at the position and Darious Williams thrived after getting moved outside, there was little depth at the position.

Instead, the Jaguars sat tight during free agency and waited until late in the third day of the 2023 NFL draft to finally address the position. The cornerback drought finally ended in the sixth round when Jacksonville added Christian Braswell.

At 5’10, 183 pounds, Braswell isn’t the long, rangy cornerback that the Jaguars often target. But his 4.49 40-yard dash and 40-inch vertical jump show he’s got more than enough athleticism and bounce to stick with NFL receivers.

Contract (2023): $750,000 base salary, $41,898 prorated signing bonus, $791,898 cap hit.

Acquired: Jaguars selected Braswell with the No. 202 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

PFF grades:

86.3 (2022 – Rutgers)

65.6 (2020 – Temple)

78.7 (2019 – Temple)

72.1 (2018 – Temple)

Statistics:

Three interceptions, one tackle for loss, 36 tackles (2022)

One interception, two forced fumbles, 21 tackles (2020)

One interception, one forced fumble, one tackle for loss, 30 tackles (2019)

One interception, 11 tackles (2018)

Highlight:

Quote: “You look at the numbers — 40-inch vertical guy, almost 11-foot broad jumper. He’s got some explosion in his body and he’s really quick in a short area, which you have to be in the nickel.” – Jaguars GM Trent Baalke on Braswell

