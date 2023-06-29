Jaguars 2023 roster review: CB Tevaughn Campbell
The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is still off on the horizon. Join us in the NFL’s dead zone with a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a rising young star at cornerback in Tyson Campbell. The other Campbell in the team’s secondary, Tevaughn, only saw defensive snaps in a couple games during the 2022 season.
After getting scooped up off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad in October, Campbell played six defensive snaps in a late November game and 25 in a December game. Otherwise, he only saw time on special teams.
Still, the Canadian-native who previously played in the CFL impressed the Jaguars enough to earn another contract with the team. On a roster with little proven talent at the position, Campbell will have a chance to show he can play more snaps in 2023.
Contract (2023): $1.08 million base salary, $152,500 per game bonus, $940,000 cap hit.
Acquired: Jaguars signed Campbell off the Raiders’ practice squad on Oct. 27, 2022.
44.4 (2022)
56.9 (2021 – LAC)
52.4 (2020 – LAC)
Statistics:
Three tackles (2022)
Two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 40 tackles (2021)
One interception, one forced fumble, 22 tackles (2020)
Highlight:
PICK-6 for the @Chargers defense! #BoltUp
📺: #NYJvsLAC on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/tUoK0wsA9N pic.twitter.com/bWTeweuaat
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2020
Quote: “This wasn’t something that was in my mind growing up. Where I’m from people don’t go to the NFL.” – Campbell
