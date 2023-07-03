Jaguars 2023 roster review: CB Tre Herndon III

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is still off on the horizon. Join us in the NFL’s dead zone with a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

When Shaquill Griffin missed time during the 2022 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first choice to replace him in the lineup was veteran cornerback Tre Herndon. It didn’t work out well, though.

The fifth-year veteran with 30 career starts struggled on the outside and the Jaguars cycled through other options before finding consistent play from Darious Williams. It wasn’t until he was moved to the slot late in the season that Jacksonville got quality play out of Herndon.

In the last three games of the regular season, Herndon earned a grade of at least 71 from PFF.

With few changes made in the secondary during the 2023 offseason, it appears Herndon is the favorite to begin next season as the Jaguars’ top option in the slot.

Contract (2023): $2.43 million base salary, $152,500 signing bonus, $1,232,500 cap hit.

Acquired: Jaguars signed Herndon as a rookie free agent on April 30, 2018.

PFF grades:

55.4 (2022)

33.3 (2021)

52.6 (2020)

54.7 (2019)

49.7 (2018)

Statistics:

One forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two tackles for loss, 36 tackles (2022)

One tackle for loss, 17 tackles (2021)

One sack, four tackles for loss, 76 tackles (2020)

Three interceptions, one tackle for loss, 55 tackles (2019)

13 tackles (2018)

Highlight:

Quote: “We have a guy that’s played at different spots on the field — corner, nickel, he could play safety for you — and we know where he’s going to be. As a coach and as an organization, when you have guys that you can count on, those are hard to get rid of.” – Jaguars passing game coordinator Deshea Townsend on Herndon

