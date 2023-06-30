Jaguars 2023 roster review: CB Tyson Campbell

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is still off on the horizon. Join us in the NFL’s dead zone with a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars had high hopes for Tyson Campbell when they drafted the tall, rangy, and athletic cornerback with the first pick of the second round in 2021.

It’s tough to imagine the team expected him to look as polished as he did in 2022, though.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

After an up-and-down rookie season, Campbell made his argument in year two as one of the NFL’s premier defensive backs. Only five cornerbacks in the NFL earned a better defensive grade from PFF during the 2022 season.

At age 23, Campbell is the second most valuable player on the Jaguars’ roster after Trevor Lawrence and a building block for the team to build its secondary around.

Contract (2023): $1,479,555 base salary, $979,110 prorated signing bonus, $2,458,665 cap hit.

Acquired: Jaguars drafted Campbell with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

PFF grades:

82.1 (2022)

62.7 (2021)

Advertisement

Statistics:

Three interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 70 tackles (2022)

Two interceptions, 73 tackles (2021)

Highlight:

Matt Ryan threw for 389 Sunday, but Tyson Campbell allowed just 3 rec on 6 targets for 8 yards w 2 forced incompletions while earning a 91.3 coverage grade. The other side was a different story. #Jaguars #Jags pic.twitter.com/JDNzzrbYsi — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) October 17, 2022

Quote: “He’s a guy that guys look to. He’s a player and he’s able to step out now and kind of talk to the young corners about how to do this and even talk to the safeties about how they’re supposed to be over the top of him at times.” – Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell on Campbell

More Jaguars!

Jaguars 2023 roster review: CB Darious Williams Jaguars 2023 roster review: CB Montaric 'Buster' Brown Where will Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk rank among all-time Jaguars WR duos?

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire