Jaguars 2023 roster review: C Luke Fortner

In March, the NFL handed out bonus checks from its Performance-Based Program, which aims to reward players who out-played and out-worked their contract.

Only two players in the league received a bigger bonus than the Jacksonville Jaguars’ rookie center, Luke Fortner.

The 2022 third-round pick wasted no time hopping straight into the Jaguars’ starting lineup as the team’s center from day one. Fortner played 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps as a rookie and impressed coaches and teammates alike with his maturity and intellect.

Now the second-year offensive lineman is primed to take a step forward and solidify his spot as a cornerstone piece of the Jaguars offense for the foreseeable future.

Contract (2023): $905,003 base salary, $295,012 prorated signing bonus, $50,000 workout bonus, $1,250,015 cap hit.

Acquired: The Jaguars drafted Fortner with the No. 65 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

PFF grades:

52.0 (2022)

Highlight:

James Robinson came out on fire yesterday. He had some help from his offensive line including rookie center Luke Fortner! pic.twitter.com/lTJIWcgM02 — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) September 12, 2022

Quote: “Obviously it will be nice to walk into the building and not be shaking hands for the first time with everybody. It will be a little more comfortable and I will know what to expect and who almost everybody is. Last year I was always guessing if I was doing enough or should I be doing more. Or maybe even doing less. Now I have a feel for what it takes.” – Fortner

