Jaguars 2023 roster review: C Luke Fortner
The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is underway. Join us for a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.
In March, the NFL handed out bonus checks from its Performance-Based Program, which aims to reward players who out-played and out-worked their contract.
Only two players in the league received a bigger bonus than the Jacksonville Jaguars’ rookie center, Luke Fortner.
The 2022 third-round pick wasted no time hopping straight into the Jaguars’ starting lineup as the team’s center from day one. Fortner played 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps as a rookie and impressed coaches and teammates alike with his maturity and intellect.
Now the second-year offensive lineman is primed to take a step forward and solidify his spot as a cornerstone piece of the Jaguars offense for the foreseeable future.
Contract (2023): $905,003 base salary, $295,012 prorated signing bonus, $50,000 workout bonus, $1,250,015 cap hit.
Acquired: The Jaguars drafted Fortner with the No. 65 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.
52.0 (2022)
Highlight:
James Robinson came out on fire yesterday. He had some help from his offensive line including rookie center Luke Fortner! pic.twitter.com/lTJIWcgM02
— Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) September 12, 2022
Quote: “Obviously it will be nice to walk into the building and not be shaking hands for the first time with everybody. It will be a little more comfortable and I will know what to expect and who almost everybody is. Last year I was always guessing if I was doing enough or should I be doing more. Or maybe even doing less. Now I have a feel for what it takes.” – Fortner
Luke Fortner (No. 79)
Kevin Austin Jr. (No. 80)
Seth Williams (No. 81)
Elijah Cooks (No. 84)
Brenton Strange (No. 85)
Gerrit Prince (No. 86)
Jaray Jenkins (No. 87)
Oliver Martin (No. 88)
Luke Farrell (No. 89)
Henry Mondeaux (No. 90)
Dawuane Smoot (No. 91)
Jordan Smith (No. 92)
Tyler Lacy (No. 93)
Folorunso Fatukasi (No. 94)
Roy Robertson-Harris (No. 95)
Adam Gotsis (No. 96)
Michael Dogbe (No. 98)
Jeremiah Ledbetter (No. 99)