Jaguars 2023 roster review: S Ayo Oyelola

During the NFL offseason, each team’s roster limit is expanded to a maximum of 90 players. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a 91st player in safety Ayo Oyelola.

By way of the International Pathway Program, the Jaguars added the British defensive back during the 2022 offseason, who comes with an exemption that allows him to fill an extra spot on the roster.

While earning a law degree at the University of Nottingham in England, Oyelola began playing American football during his sophomore year. A few years later, he spent time with the Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers before his NFL rights were allocated to the Jaguars.

After spending the 2022 season on the practice squad, Oyelola is hopeful for a spot on the active roster in 2023.

Contract (2023): $750,000 base salary, $750,000 cap hit.

Acquired: Jaguars signed Oyelola via the International Pathway Program on May 3, 2022.

Highlight:

🇬🇧🏈 Jaguars safety Ayo Oyelola (#35) made his 1st NFL (preseason) tackle today. In the 4th quarter he stopped Falcons RB Caleb Huntley after his 12 yard run.@AyoOyelola is part of the NFL International player pathway program and played in his first NFL game today. Congrats 🔥 pic.twitter.com/B8wYcgnRbr — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) August 27, 2022

Quote: “You can see talent a mile off — the way that an athlete walks, how they carry themselves, and how they move — that was one thing that leapt out right away (about Oyelola). Ayo was fast — his acceleration was ridiculous — and he was fearless. All the things you want to see from a defensive player.” – Nottingham head coach Jason Scott

