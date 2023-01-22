Jaguars 2023 offseason preview: Dates, events, names to know

A fun and surprising playoff run for the Jacksonville Jaguars ended Saturday with a 27-20 loss to the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

It was a relatively frustrating loss highlighted by the Jaguars missing several opportunities to swing the game in their favor. However, it’s hard for Jacksonville fans to head into the offseason with anything less than unbridled optimism about their future of the franchise.

The Jaguars have a rapidly ascending star quarterback in Trevor Lawrence and head into the 2023 offseason with the chance to make an already dangerous young roster even better.

Here’s what to know about and expect from the upcoming months for the Jacksonville Jaguars:

Calvin Ridley can apply for reinstatement - Feb. 15

The first boost to the Jaguars’ offseason can come in just a few weeks when Calvin Ridley is able to apply for reinstatement after a year-long suspension.

Jacksonville acquired the former Falcons receiver in a midseason trade a few months ago, but Ridley was serving an indefinite suspension for betting on NFL games.

NFL Scouting Combine - (Feb. 28 - March 6)

While the draft circuit starts with collegiately all-star games — most importantly, the Senior Bowl — the Jaguars will get their first look at the whole draft class in Indianapolis at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

In addition to giving Jaguars fans a look at the talent of the 2023 draft class, the NFL Combine will also be where Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke speak to media. That could provide the first glimpse at what the team is thinking about with free agency ahead.

Franchise/transition tag deadline - March 7

The Jaguars used the franchise tag in each of the last three offseasons and there’s a good chance they use it again in 2023. The two obvious candidates are tight end Evan Engram and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor.

Engram, 28, signed a one-year, $9 million deal in the 2022 offseason and set franchise records in his first season with the Jaguars. After quickly emerging as a leader for the team, it’s hard to imagine the team wants to part with the tight end after only one year.

Taylor, 25, was a second-round pick in 2019, but struggled in his first three seasons before emerging as a reliable right tackle in 2022. Now the Jaguars have three promising offensive tackles in Taylor, Cam Robinson, and Walker Little. Figuring out what to do with the trio will begin with making a decision about what to do with Taylor, who is set to become a free agent.

Free agency - March 15

The new league year begins on the March 15 and that’s when players set to hit free agency can officially sign new deals. The real start of free agency is March 13, though.

That’s when the negotiating period (a.k.a. the legal tampering period) begins and players can start talking with teams ahead of their contracts expiring.

Unlike last year, the Jaguars probably won’t be hunting for much on the market. They will likely make moves to clear cap space (like cutting Shaquill Griffin to save $13.15 million), but a good chunk of that room will presumably be used to keep some players on the roster.

2023 NFL Draft - April 27-29

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City and it’ll be the most important day of the Jaguars offseason, as it’s the most straightforward way the team is going to have a chance at upgrading the roster.

The exact location of much of the picks won’t be revealed until compensatory selections are announced. For now, the draft capital looks like this:

First round: 24th overall

Second round

Third round

Fourth round (via Buccaneers)

Fourth round

Fifth round

Sixth round (via Jets)

Sixth round

Sixth round (via Eagles)

Seventh round (via Panthers)

Among the top needs for the Jaguars are upgrades at cornerback, pass rusher, wide receiver, tight end, and along the offensive line.

Players who could make sense for the Jaguars near the end of the first round include (but are certainly not limited to) Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo, USC wide receiver Jordan Addison, Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika, Georgia tight end Darnell Washington, and Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence.

