Jaguars 2023 NFL Draft concludes with 13 players chosen, emphasis on value and versatility

The Jaguars wrapped up the 2023 NFL Draft with a franchise-record 13 players selected across the three-day nationally-televised event.

Jacksonville exited the selection showdown with six defenders and seven offensive players, including two offensive linemen, one receiver, one tight end, one running back and one fullback, along with six defenders, two cornerbacks, one safety, two defensive linemen and an edge rusher.

Jacksonville will have 10 open roster spots available to add in undrafted free agency, but before that, let's take a look at how the draft weekend went for the Jaguars.

The theme of the weekend? Versatility, value and special teams.

Jacksonville entered the draft with nine selections, ultimately making four trades to come away with 13 total selections. By sticking to their board, they acquired players to fill key depth needs including the ringleader in first-round selection, offensive tackle Anton Harrison out of Oklahoma.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke flank first round draft pick Anton Harrison during the press conference introducing the newest member of the team. Anton Harrison arrived with his family as he made his first visit at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL after being flown down from the Washington, DC area Friday, April 28, 2023. Harrison, an offensive tackle from the University of Oklahoma, became the Jacksonville Jaguars' first round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, being the 27 overall pick late Thursday night.

"You never go wrong adding guys that love to play the game, that are smart, competent guys. Versatility,we use that word a lot, but a lot of the guys you can see, as we add these pieces, they have versatility," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said shortly after the draft concluded.

Jacksonville selected numerous players that have played multiple positions in college, primarily on the third day in the draft. Players such as defensive lineman Tyler Lacy, edge rusher Yasir Abdullah and defensive back Antonio Johnson stand out, while hometown offensive lineman Cooper Hodges will transition to guard from tackle.

"When you only have 53 guys on a roster, you need that. This isn't college where you turn aroundand you've got 57 guys that are -- 60, 70 guys to choose from while the other ones are out on the fieldor more. You've got 53. And only 48 on game day."

Here is the Jaguars' 2023 NFL Draft class:

Round No. Position Player School 1 27 OT Anton Harrison Oklahoma 2 61 TE Brenton Strange Penn State 3 88 RB Tank Bigsby Auburn 4 121 LB Ventrell Miller Florida 4 130 DL Tyler Lacy Oklahoma State 5 136 Edge Yasir Abdullah Louisville 5 160 DB Antonio Johnson Texas A&M 6 185 WR Parker Washington Penne State 6 202 CB Christian Braswell Rutgers 6 208 DB Erick Hallett Pittsburgh 7 226 G Cooper Hodges Appalachian State 7 227 DT Raymond Vohasek North Carolina 7 240 FB Derek Parish Houston

Jaguars attempted multiple trade downs, got denied

If there was one thing the Jaguars didn't accomplish in this year's draft it was their ability to navigate the draft board in the upward direction.

While the team successfully executed multiple trades - including two to move down in the first and second rounds, respectively, Jacksonville missed out on several players they liked due to not being able to move up, utilizing all 13 draft selections as a result.

Here are the Jaguars' trades over the draft weekend:

Jacksonville trades: Round 1, 2023 - Pick 24 to New York for Round1, 2023 - Pick 25, Round 5, 2023 - Pick 160, Round 7, 2023 - Pick 240

Jacksonville trades: Round 1, 2023 - Pick 25 to Buffalo for Round 1,2023 - Pick 27 and Round 4, 2023 - Pick 130

Jacksonville trades: Round 2, 2023 - Pick 56 to Chicago for Round 2,2023 - Pick 61 and Round 5, 2023 - Pick 136

Jacksonville trades: Round 4, 2023 - Pick 127 to New Orleans forRound 7, 2023 - Pick 227 and Round 4, 2024

On Day 3 in particular, the Jaguars selected 10 players, the most by any team in the league since the Vikings drafted 11 in on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft. The day began with the selection of Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller, ultimately ending with Houston defensive lineman Derek Parish, who will play fullback in Jacksonville.

Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) tackles South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell (0) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

"We tried to trade up today. We went through 15 or 16 teams when we were trying to trade up. Every team behind us and not one would make a move," Baalke said when asked about the team's board of fewer than 150 players while coming away with the most players selected in franchise history.

"So that happened to us several times in the times we were able to trade back. We just felt that the timewe could trade back and get the players that we were planning on picking anyway, and we're able to dothat. So it's just how the draft went this year."

While it may appear as a negative on the surface, both Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson used the selections to address special teams and depth at key positions.

Once the day started, Baalke said, they looked at ways to improve the roster from a special-teams perspective, selecting guys that can compete for the 53-man roster, giving them an opportunity to "bring some added value there."

Pederson echoed that sentiment.

"As good as we were, you're always looking, again, like any other side of the ball, it's a way to get even better," said Pederson when asked about adding special teams players to an already solid unit. "So adding the depth and drafting some of these players that we did can help us there."

Selections add value, money-wise, too

With 13 draft picks, the Jaguars limited themselves on the undrafted free agent market a bit. The team won't be adding 16 players as they did shortly after the 2022 NFL Draft.

Instead, the team will add around 10, according to Baalke. But, while it may appear as though the Jaguars gave up more money with more draft selections, the reality is that UDFA is more costly with the growing competition of adding players to rosters.

#Jaguars GM Trent Baalke had an interesting perspective when asked if the high number of draft picks meant they’d be less competitive in the UDFA market. pic.twitter.com/3M9NzUBper — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) April 30, 2023

"That landscape has changed," Baalke said of the undrafted free agent market. "So we're out there, these seventh-round picks are getting less money than the college free agents are getting right now in terms of guaranteed dollars and everything else."

For instance, the Jaguars signed receiver Kevin Austin in undrafted free agency last year to a reported deal worth $230,000 in total guarantees with a $25,000 signing bonus. Last year's Mr. Irrelevant, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy signed a deal with a reported $77,008 guaranteed.

"So when you have 13 picks, it allows you to draft some of those guys that you would normally be fighting for in college free agency," said Baalke. "But once you get these guys on the team, we don't set any boundaries. We don't set any limits. Whether you're the first guy on the roster or the 90th guy on the roster, you come in and compete."

Jaguars to be active in second wave of free agency

While the draft weekend is about adding rookies to rosters, the Jaguars will now turn toward adding more veterans, playing an active role in free agency over the coming weeks.

Teams around the league will begin adding players that they didn't initially target in the first wave of free agency - likely due to compensatory pick reasons. Now that the draft is over, teams are able to add free agents without their additions counting against the team's compensatory pick formula.

Baalke stated prior to the draft that Jacksonville would receive at least two compensatory picks in next year's draft, including a third-round selection after losing right tackle Jawaan Taylor to the Kansa City Chiefs.

At the end of Day 3, Baalke indicated that Jacksonville is expected to continue adding to its roster, noting that the team is in a good situation now from a cap perspective.

The Jaguars currently have $14,035,022 in cap space according to OverTheCap. For example, if the Jaguars opted to go in this direction, a player like former Sacksonville employee Yannick Ngakoue could make sense on the second wave of free agency.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and teammates celebrate Ngakoue's sack on New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) for a six yard loss and forcing the Saints to kick during fourth quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the New Orleans Saints at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida Sunday, October 13, 2019. The first half ended with a score of 3 to 3 and the Saints won the day with a final score of 13 to 6. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

"Coach and I talked about this right after the draft. We're not done putting this team together. We're going to take a hard look at what we have," said Baalke.

"We've got a great chance with these young guys coming in in a couple of weeks and over the next month or so watching them as they go through the offseason program and really kind of assess where we are."

Whether the additions are on offense, defense or special teams, that remains to be seen, said Baalke.

"But I would expect us to continue to make some moves. How big they are, how small they are, thatremains to be seen. But we're not done."

Demetrius Harvey is the Jacksonville Jaguars reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @Demetrius82.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars 2023 NFL Draft recap: 13 players picked, value added to roster