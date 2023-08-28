Jaguars 2023 cuts tracker: WR Kevin Austin Jr. waived

The Jacksonville Jaguars have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to trim their 90-man roster to 53 players ahead of the 2023 regular season.

That could be especially difficult for the team this year after accumulating talent that made the Jaguars owners of one of the NFL’s deeper rosters from top to bottom. The depth of the team could also mean that the Jaguars negotiate a trade or two before the Tuesday deadline:

Right here we’ll keep track of every Jaguars player who gets released, waived, or traded before the Tuesday afternoon:

Kevin Austin Jr., wide receiver

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Jaguars got their cuts started Monday, beginning with the second-year receiver.

Austin, 23, first joined Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and spent his entire rookie year on the team’s practice squad.

