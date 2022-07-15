Jaguars 2022 training camp preview: Running backs

With training camp just nine days away, it’s time to start previewing every position on the Jacksonville Jaguars roster. We started with the quarterback position earlier this week, and now it’s time to move on to another important position on the offense when it comes to scoring: running back.

The Jags currently have six rushers listed on their roster. Their top player at the position, James Robinson, is one of the best players in the league at his position but is coming off a serious injury. As a result, it’s important to know what the Jags have behind him.

Here is a preview of the Jags’ full running backs group as we close in on camp:

James Robinson

Dec 12, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson has been the Jags’ biggest source of offense since he entered the league three seasons ago. As a rookie, he hit his career-high of 1,070 rushing yards on 240 carries. He also had seven rushing touchdowns. As for last season, it was cut short for Robinson after he sustained an Achilles tear in December, but he was able to accumulate 164 carries for 767 rushing yards and a career-high of eight touchdowns.

While it isn’t known if he will be the player he once was when he returns, the Jags should absolutely have Robinson in their plans this season. He’s shown he can do it all (has 566 career receiving yards, too) and is rarely stopped for a negative gain with a career rushing average of 4.6 yards per carry.

Right now it’s not clear when he will take the field again, but it’s expected to be during training camp at some point. He seems to be progressing well and has started to work on changing directions in his workouts.

Travis Etienne

Jun 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) participates in a blocking drill during minicamp at Dream Finders Homes practice complex Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Like Robinson, Etienne is returning from a season-ending injury he sustained in 2021. In Etienne’s case, it was a Lisfranc injury that occurred in the preseason, but the second-year player was able to participate in organized team activities.

Etienne was a standout during OTAs, which has fans excited about seeing him with the pads on. His speed was evident during the OTA phase, and he even received some looks as a receiver, though he’s going to be utilized as a rusher this season.

With Robinson’s status unclear, Etienne will get a good look in the early part of training camp. That will also help gauge how Etienne will be utilized, as his skill set is something that could help Doug Pederson’s offense.

Snoop Conner

Jaguars (24) RB Snoop Conner hangs on to the ball as he runs drills during Friday’s Rookie Minicamp. The Jacksonville Jaguars held their first Rookie Minicamp on the turf of TIAA Bank Field Friday afternoon, May 13, 2022. Among those in attendance were the team’s 2022 draft picks. [Florida Times-Union]

With the Jags’ top-2 rushers coming off season-ending injuries, most expected the Jags to draft a running back. They did that this April by trading up in the fifth round and selecting Snoop Conner out of Ole Miss.

Conner will enter the NFL after playing in 34 games with Ole Miss and garnering 1,580 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns through 304 carries. Similar to Robinson, he brings power to the backfield for the Jags and gives them the depth a team needs during a 17-game season at the running back position.

With the Jags trading up for him and investing a pick into him, it appears Conner has a good chance to be the Jags’ third running back. In the process, he will have a great player to learn from in Robinson, who was able to make an immediate impact as a rookie.

Ryquell Armstead

Aug 1, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead (30) runs with the ball during training camp at Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

While he only has one start and doesn’t have an extensive amount of snaps on the field, Ryquell Armstead will enter 2022 with more experience than most of the Jags’ other running backs after participating in 18 career games. Armstead was drafted by the Jags in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and was with the team from 2019-20.

Armstead bounced around the league as a practice squad player in 2021, but the team brought him back in December and signed him to their active roster. Armstead will enter this season with 50 carries for 188 rushing yards and two receiving touchdowns and has a chance to stick around as the Jags’ fourth running back.

Nathan Cottrell

Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Nathan Cottrell (31) converts a two point conversion pass against New Orleans Saints cornerback Natrell Jamerson (21) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Cottrell will be entering his third season with the Jags, who signed him as an undrafted player in 2020 out of Georgia Tech. Cottrell has mostly been a practice squad player for the Jags and only has one carry in the regular season. He’ll have a chance to show what he can do in the preseason, and if he impresses, he could end up being back on the practice squad.

Mekhi Sargent

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (97) move in to stop Jacksonville Jaguars running back Mekhi Sargent (36) during the third quarter of the game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. [The Indiana Star]

Second-year running back Mekhi Sargent will be entering his second season on the Jags roster. He’s still relatively new to the organization, though, after joining them late in 2021 when the Jags claimed him off waivers on Dec. 27, which is when only two games remained. He only accumulated one carry (for two yards) with the team as a result, and that was in the Jags’ season finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

Like Cottrell, Sargent will likely be battling for a practice squad spot this summer.

