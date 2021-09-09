Jaguars 2021 schedule: Game-by-game win-loss predictions

The time has come for the NFL to start their 2021 season as the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Bucs will take the field for the first regular season game of Week 1. As for Urban Meyer, Trevor Lawrence, and the Jacksonville Jaguars, their season will begin Sunday at 1 p.m. EST at NRG Stadium as they take on the Texans.

At this point, the web has been flooded with predictions for the Jags as the draft and training camp are behind them. However, on this end, we waited until Game 1 of the NFL season to factor in all of our offseason assessments and come up with our best guess as to what kind of season the Jags will have.

When looking at it from a week-to-week basis, here is how we see the Jags’ season going.

Week 1: Jags at Texans

This game is one that the NFL community universally believes the Jags will win, and despite winning just one game last season, Vegas has them as the favorites, too. When looking at the Houston Texans' it's easy to see why because they are a bit of a mess. Still, it can't be ruled out that this game is close, but one the Jags ultimately can win, which would start the careers of Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence off on a high note. Prediction: Win

Week 2: Broncos at Jags

When it comes to the Denver Broncos, opponents understand that they better come prepared as their defense is a top-10 unit. With Bradley Chubb and Von Miller leading the pack, they could make it a rough one for Lawrence in the Jags' regular season home opener, and unfortunately, the home crowd is going to have to wait to witness their first victory. Prediction: Loss

Week 3: Cardinals at Jaguars

The Arizona Cardinals have been building since they named Kliff Kingsbury their coach and many feel this is the year they will make it to the postseason. They've accumulated talent on both ends, but their offense particularly looks loaded with quarterback Kyler Murray and receivers DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, and Christian Kirk. When considering the amount of talent they have, this one could get ugly for the Jags' defense, and once again, their first home win would be put on hold. Prediction: Loss

Week 4: Jags at Bengals

It feels like the Cincinnati Bengals are in the Jags' division at this point as this will mark their fourth meeting in the last five years. Of the three games that have been played since 2017, the Jags have won two, and despite it being an away primetime game, they should be able to make it three. Zac Taylor hasn't exactly instilled confidence in anyone about turning the Bengals around. Additionally, the Jags have defensive coordinator Joe Cullen on their staff who is very familiar with Cincy's offense after spending time in the AFC North. Prediction: Win

Week 5: Titans at Jags

The Tennessee Titans are projected to win the AFC South again as the three other teams in the division didn't really close the gap on them. However, the Jags can make things interesting against them now that they have a quarterback. Just last year, Gardner Minshew II and company went to Tennessee and took them to the limit in a game that ultimately was a 33-30 loss for the Jags. However, this is a game where I could see the Jags making the extra impact plays that they didn't last time they went to Nissan Stadium — and that's because of Lawrence and the ability to stop the run. Prediction: Win

Week 6: Dolphins at Jaguars

This will mark the Jags' annual trip to the United Kingdom against a Miami Dolphins team they've played us five times since 2012. The Dolphins won the last meeting handily and embarrassed the Jags on "Thursday Night Football" by a score of 31-13. With that game fresh in the minds of the Jags, they will put up a much better fight and make it close, but it ultimately won't be enough to overcome a Dolphins team that is talented enough to make the playoffs. Prediction: Loss

Week 8: Jaguars at Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the best teams the Jags will face this regular season as they will be led by Russell Wilson, who could be the league's MVP. Based on how the Jags struggle against bigger receivers in the preseason, D.K. Metcalf could also be a problem for them Week 8. It also doesn't help that this game will be on the West Coast where the Jags aren't that great. Sure, this is a new group, but it still seems like this is a trip to the opposite side of the nation that presents a lot of hurdles for this young Jags team. Prediction: Loss

Week 9: Bills vs. Jaguars

After facing the Dolphins and Seahawks, this game would be the third one in a tough stretch of games dating back to Week 6. While the Jags will be home for this one, the 2021 Buffalo Bills roster is a Super Bowl contender with a dangerous passing game led by quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs. That could be an issue for the Jags' Josh Allen and the defense, which looks like a unit that can be successful in run defense, but mediocre at best against the league's top passing attacks. All of that said, the Jags' losing streak since their trip to the United Kingdom is unlikely to end here. Prediction: Loss

Week 10: Jaguars at Colts

Indianapolis is the second-best team in the AFC South, and they have the potential to be a wild-card team if Carson Wentz can get it going under his former coordinator in Frank Reich. Despite that, though, most want to see Wentz rebound with their own eyes before endorsing the Colts, and rightfully so. Another thing to remember with the Colts is that the Jags have been a nuisance to them for a while. In fact, they've won seven of the last 11 against Indy, and they've at least split the series four of the last five seasons. That could be the case this season, and I like Lawrence's chances to acquire a win against them in his first meeting with the team. Prediction: Win

Week 11: 49ers vs. Jaguars

The 49ers are another team that could make it to the Super Bowl, but health will be the key for them. They sustained a significant amount of injuries last season (including one to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo), which all derailed the team. Something to also keep in mind aside from the 49ers' health is who is starting at quarterback. With the team making Trey Lance a top-3 pick in the draft, he can't be ruled out as the Week 11 starter behind center. If he is or the 49ers are beat up, the Jags have a chance but the safe bet, for now, is to give this one to San Francisco. Prediction: Loss

Week 12: Falcons vs. Jaguars

When the NFL added a 17th game, the Jags were lucky that the team added to their schedule was the Atlanta Falcons. While they have some pieces, their defense doesn't exactly scare anyone aside from defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, and that leaves open an opportunity for Lawrence and the Jags' offense to have a solid day as they should be clicking at this point in the season. On the opposite end, Calvin Ridley and Matt Ryan could be a problem for the Jags' defense, but they have the ability to at least slow down the duo. Prediction: Win

Week 13: Jaguars at Rams

This will be another trip to the West Coast that no Jags fans will be thrilled about. Many believe the Los Angeles Rams are a Super Bowl contender with the addition of Matthew Stafford, and it's hard to argue there. Not to mention, they have All-Pro players on defense like former Jag Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald. The Rams slipped up late in the season last year when they took on the New York Jets, and that game ultimately put the Jags in the front of the line for the Lawrence sweepstakes. However, the Rams should be much more alert late in the 2021 season and can win this one handily. Prediction: Loss

Week 14: Jaguars at Titans

This would mark the second meeting between these two teams in 2021 and both should be clicking in terms of chemistry within their units. However, the Titans could be fueled by protecting their path to the playoffs, and a loss could temporarily spoil things for them. Ultimately, they probably won't let that happen and should get a win here, but I believe the Jags could flirt with a sweep here and put the Titans on notice of who they are. Prediction: Loss

Week 15: Texans at Jaguars

The Texans may be eyeing the No. 1 overall pick at this point, but even if they go out and give their best, the Jags should be able to win — although it could be close. All of that in mind, it feels like the Jags could sweep the Texans for the first time since the 2017 season. Prediction: Win

Week 16: Jaguars at Jets

Well, this one will be interesting. The Jags will be taking a trip North for a matchup that will put Lawrence against the No. 2 overall pick in Zach Wilson. It will also be interesting to see these two receiving groups face off as they are close to evenly matched. Ultimately, I could see James Robinson being the X-factor here. He could help the Jags win the time-of-possession battle in what could be a close victory. Prediction: Win

Week 17: Jaguars at Patriots

It's hard to say what the New England Patriots will be under rookie quarterback Mac Jones, but it's still hard to doubt Bill Belichick. Additionally, they should be respectable on defense, and when adding in the potential winter conditions, this one may be a difficult one for Lawrence and company. Prediction: Loss

Week 18: Colts at Jaguars

Of course, this could depend on if the Colts are in the playoff race, but even if they aren't, they will want to finish strong (as will Jacksonville). Much like the Jags' second matchup with the Titans, I can see this one being close, but ultimately Indy will try and keep the trend alive of splitting a game with the Jags every season. Prediction: Loss

Final record prediction for Jags: 7-10

While seven wins won't be what Meyer and some Jags fans are shooting for, it would still prove he's a great coach (he'd increase their 2020 win total by six) and that he's holding his own in the NFL. At this point, they would be one good free agency class and draft class away from being playoff contenders, and fans would have no reason not to be optimistic about 2022.

