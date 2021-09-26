A former college coach who said that every game at the NFL level is like playing Alabama took a page out of the Auburn playbook (against Alabama) to take a halftime lead against Arizona.

Cardinals kicker Matt Prater came up short on a 68-yard field goal attempt just before the half (if would have been a record). Jamal Agnew caught it nine yards deep and took it the other way. All the way.

It was a 109-yard return, the third play of that distance in NFL history — and the first to happen somewhere other than in the Metrodome in Minnesota. In 2007, Chargers cornerback Antonio Cromartie returned a missed field goal 109 yards for a touchdown against the Vikings. In 2013, Vikings receiver Cordarrelle Patterson returned a kickoff 109 yards.

The Jaguars surprisingly lead the Cardinals, 14-7.

Jaguars get 109-yard return of short field goal to take lead at half originally appeared on Pro Football Talk