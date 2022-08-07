Jags WR Jamal Agnew takes team reps during Day 9

The Jacksonville Jaguars returned to the practice fields at Episcopal School of Jacksonville for the first time since the Hall of Fame Game on Sunday. When they returned, one of their top players, Jamal Agnew, was upgraded in terms of his practice status and was able to participate in team drills in the process.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says backup QB CJ Beathard (groin) and WR Jamal Agnew (hip) have been cleared for team reps beginning today. RT Jawaan Taylor (hamstring) is close to returning and will do more individual work — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) August 7, 2022

Agnew’s practice status is great news for the team as he had a gruesome hip injury last November against the San Francisco 49ers. He worked hard throughout the rehab process and fans got to monitor his progress in organized team activities and the early stages of camp. Then last week, coach Doug Pederson told the media that he planned to get Agnew more involved in practice when it came to team settings.

“He’s getting close,” Pederson said about the returner and receiver. “I’m really hoping next week as we get ready for the Cleveland game, he gets some meaningful time in some of the team settings. I’m big about really protecting these guys that have these types of injuries and that making sure they’re 100% healthy before we put them out there.”

On Day 9, the Jags allowed live tackling in practice, and Agnew was among the players who took a good hit, according to Mark Long of the Associated Press.

Jaguars live tackling and it’s no joke — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) August 7, 2022

The Jags getting the former All-Pro returner back is huge for their special teams unit. Not only that, it’s huge for their offense, too, because Agnew was starting to build a good connection with quarterback Trevor Lawrence last season. Additionally, there aren’t many players on the roster who are faster than Agnew, so he could help them stretch the field on offense.

Agnew finished last season with 24 receptions for 229 receiving yards and a touchdown. He returned 11 punts for 74 yards and 22 kickoffs for 525 yards and a touchdown. He also returned a kick-six against the Arizona Cardinals, which was named the top play of the whole season by the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire