Jags WR Dede Westbrook carted off with a gruesome leg injury
After trying to return a kickoff, fourth-year player Dede Westbrook went down with a knee injury that resulted in him being carted off. When the game went to commercial break, Westbrook was still on the ground after his return and the announcers informed the viewers that the replay revealed a gruesome injury that was too graphic to play over. The broadcast then went on commercial again, and once the game came back on, Westbrook was seen being carted off the field. Westbrook hasn’t been active much this season because of the Jags wanting to give their rookie receivers, Laviska Shenault Jr. and Collin Johnson, more playtime.