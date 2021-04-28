Jags Wire’s final 7-round mock draft for 2021 with trades

The 2021 NFL Draft is almost here, and for Jacksonville Jaguars fans, it’s arguably the most important in franchise history. Of course, the reason for that is because they are set to acquire a player who some draft experts feel is a generational talent in quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

However, most would agree that picking Lawrence will be the easy part, and more may be riding on the additions made after him, especially with Urban Meyer aiming for the playoffs right away. With that being the case, we went over to Pro Football Focus to fire up their simulator one last time to make the final 2021 Jags Wire mock of the year. Here are the selections we came away with in an attempt to build a strong offensive and defensive group around Lawrence:

1. QB, Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates a touchdown by teammate Travis Etienne (not pictured) against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the fourth quarter in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

What more is there to say? We've been mocking him to the Jags up to this point, so why stop now? After all, Meyer came out of retirement for this moment while Shad Khan opened the offseason stressing the importance of a franchise quarterback. That said, it's almost time for the organization to draft the Clemson star and let him blossom.

25. Safety, Trevon Moehrig , TCU

Nov 2, 2019; Stillwater, OK, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Trevon Moehrig (7) turns to run after an interception during the fourth quarter of the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State defeated TCU 34-27. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

It's two players who would help the Jags tremendously here and one of them is Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore. However, he was off the board making it an easy choice to go with our No. 2 option in Moehrig, who was the best available player on Pro Football Focus' board anyway. Despite the Jags acquiring safety Rayshawn Jenkins earlier in the offseason, they would be getting a Day 1 starter here to pair with him in Moehrig. Many believe he's the draft's best safety and that's largely due to his coverage abilities.

42. WR, Elijah Moore, Ole Miss (traded back with Giants)

Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) drives into the end zone for a touchdown past Vanderbilt during the second quarter at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

Nas Vandy Olemiss 028

Trade alert: With many options available on the table who could help the Jags for pick No. 33, we traded back to pick No. 42 with the New York Giants. In return, we got their third-round pick this year and a fourth next. That gamble turned out to be worth it as Elijah Moore, who was the BAP at No. 33, was still available for the Jags at selection No. 42. The last time we mocked Moore to the Jags it was in the third round last month, but his stock has been on the rise since, especially after his solid pro day. In the process, he displayed blazing speed (ran a 4.32 40-yard dash) and explosion, making him an intriguing prospect for a team looking to help their young quarterback. Moore also has a case to be selected over Kadarius Toney and Rondale Moore -- at least for the Jags. In comparison to Rondale Moore, Elijah Moore has proven to be a healthier player. When comparing him to Kadarius Toney, he was a little more productive as a receiver with less talent around him (2,441 career receiving yards). When considering these facts, it's easy to see why he was rated the BAP at this point.

45. Edge, Joe Tryon, Washington

Oct 12, 2019; Tucson, AZ, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Joe Tryon (9) and linebacker Laiatu Latu (56) celebrate during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

This would've been the perfect spot to take Pat Freiermuth, but he was snagged at this point. With that being the case, it seems addressing a premium position here with a versatile player for Joe Cullen's defense made sense. Tryon is a player we've mocked to the Jags before, and one can see why their front office would love him. He's versatile and can put his hand in the dirt or rush from the outside as a linebacker. He's also a player with tremendous upside, and if the Jags' staff is as good at development as they say, then Tryon would be in good hands with the organization.

65. OT, Walker Little, Stanford

Sep 22, 2018; Eugene, OR, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback K.J. Costello (3) celebrates with Stanford Cardinal offensive tackle Walker Little (72) after the Cardinal defeated Oregon Ducks 38-31 at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

With an additional third-rounder in this scenario due to trading down in Round 2, the Jags have a little (no pun intended) room here in the third round to get an offensive lineman. Walker Little, who has missed significant time on the field since 2019 (knee injury in 2019, opted out in 2020), was available here and had the top grade of the players remaining. Depending on where fans get their daily dose of mock draft news, Little is a player who has been slotted to be taken in the first and second rounds. However, it's not a sure-fire thing that teams would be willing to take a gamble on him so soon with such a small body of work. That was the case in this particular simulation, so pulling the trigger felt like a smart move with three of the Jags' starting offensive lineman set to be free agents in 2022. Clemson tackle Jackson Carman would be an even better fit here as some teams feel he can play guard or tackle. However, he was off the board at this point, so we went with Little who has displayed great strength on the perimeter and good footwork when healthy.

76. TE Brevin Jordan, Miami

Oct 26, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan (9) looks on against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Miami won 16-12. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

While the Jags missed out on Freiermuth in Round 2, we were able to gain this pick by trading back with the Giants. That said, it was only right to use this pick on a tight end who doesn't have the grades that Freiermuth does, but still can be a starter. This pick also makes sense as Meyer tried to recruit Jordan when he was at Ohio State. He went to Miami instead, and during his time there, he proved to be extremely good after the catch. Of course, this is something Lawrence, who is also from the Atlantic Coast Conference, would love to have on the offense as the tight end position has proven to be a game changer for quarterbacks.

106. DT Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech

Nov 12, 2011; Oxford, MS, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs helmets during the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Louisiana Tech defeated Mississippi 27-7. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Jags will need to find a player to replace Tyson Alualu, who they temporarily acquired in free agency before he decided to remain with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That player could very well be Alabama's Christian Barmore, however, he was gone before the Jags' No. 25 overall selection. With that being the case, this particular simulator still worked out as Milton Williams was the best available player for pick No. 106. He's a player who also could be a versatile piece for Cullen's defense with the ability to possibly be a three-technique in a 4-3 alignment and a five-technique in a 3-4 defense. Williams is an athletic player whose upside could intrigue the Jags despite his tape not being ey- popping at times. Additionally, there are several veterans (Roy Robertson-Harris, Adam Gotsis, etc.) on the Jags team who could take him under their wing and help him develop on the NFL level.

130. TE Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame

Oct 26, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Tommy Tremble (24) rushes against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Double-dipping at tight end in Rounds 3-4 anyone? Tommy Tremble was actually one of the top available players at pick No. 106 and he was under consideration to be taken there despite the addition of Jordan. The reason for that is because the Jags' tight end group was named the worst in football by PFF, and most fans would agree. That said, the unit doesn't need just one addition through the draft, but possibly two. Tremble may come off the board later in the fourth round and would represent tremendous value (Trent Baalke's favorite word) at pick No. 130 if available. With him offering the abilities of a traditional blocking tight end over his pass-catching skills, one could see why he'd take a small slide in the draft, which would certainly benefit a team like the Jags.

Rounds 5-7

Oct 19, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; East Carolina Pirates wide receiver C.J. Johnson (5) catches a pass in front of UCF Knights defensive back Tay Gowan (23) during the second quarter at Spectrum Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

145.) CB Tay Gowan, UCF – The Jags appear to be fine at cornerback after free agency, but it wouldn't hurt to get a player like Tay Gowan to join the mix. He's one of several prospects who met with the Jags this offseason and represented good value at this point in the draft. Gowan is an intriguing prospect who PFF has spoken highly of. Despite being a member of a loaded secondary with Richie Grant and Aaron Robinson, Gowan shined with the Knights, allowing only 25 yards or less in nine of the 12 games he played in. 170.) RB Javian Hawkins, Louisville – Meyer has said he wants to build the running back room around James Robinson. The team got off to a good start with that by adding a veteran in Carlos Hyde. Now, it's time to add some speed at the position, which Javian Hawkins has plenty of. 249.) DL Austin Faoliu, Oregon – The theme of this draft has been value and versatility because it's what the Jags have emphasized since January. With that being the case, it only felt right to get a developmental lineman with versatility like Austin Faoliu. According to Pro Football Network’s draft analyst Ian Cummings, Faoliu is a versatile player who can play anywhere from the one technique position to the five. That sounds like a player who deserves a shot with a staff that has stressed stressed development.

1

1