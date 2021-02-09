Jags Wire 2021 NFL mock draft: Post-Super Bowl LV edition

The 2020 NFL season is officially over as the Tampa Bay Bucs became Super Bowl champions this past Sunday. That means the Jacksonville Jaguars are officially on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick.

After going 1-15, there clearly will need to be a significant addition of talent to the roster if new coach Urban Meyer wants to put together respectable results out of the gate. Of course, they will be able to add several veterans in March through free agency, but long-term answers could come from April’s draft.

With draft season officially starting late Sunday night, now is as good a time as any for our first 2021 NFL mock draft for the Jags. With the help of Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator, here’s a look at a full seven-round mock we completed for the Jags:

1. QB, Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Dec 19, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) warms up before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It's not a lot to say here. Trevor Lawrence has been deemed a generational quarterback along the lines of John Elway, Peyton Manning, and Andrew Luck by draft analysts. For the Jags, that's simply too big of an acquisition to pass up as he checks off all the boxes on and off the field.

25. Safety, Trevon Moehrig , TCU

Oct 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Trevon Moehrig (7) reacts after making an interception during the third quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Trevon Moehrig is a player who some draft pundits feel is the best safety in the 2021 class. Late in the first round is right about where he should come off the board, and he'd address a huge need for the Jags, who tried various players at safety who didn't work out in 2020. Texas Christian's scheme gave Moehrig ample opportunities to show off his range, and he made the most of it. Additionally, at 6-foot-1, 200-pounds, he has an impressive blend of size and length that can help him tremendously in the NFL.

33. DT, Levi Onwuzurike, Washington

Jan 26, 2021; Mobile, Alabama, USA; National offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz of Wisconsin -Whitewater (71) blocks National defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike of Washington (95) in drills during National team practice during the 2021 Senior Bowl week. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Barmore is a popular pick for the Jags, but it feels like he might be gone by the time the Jags take the podium for the No. 25 overall pick. With that being the case, we took Levi Onwuzurike with pick No. 33, which is right about where he should come off the board. The Jags' defense was ranked 31st overall, allowing an average of 417.7 yards a game. Simply put, the team should begin to fix that in the trenches then work their way back. Onwuzurike would give the Jags some much-needed help in the trenches and some quickness. Adding that quickness with DaVon Hamilton's strength and aggression would give defensive coordinator Joe Cullen a nice blend of power and finesse in the trenches, which would help the overall defense.

45. Edge, Joe Tryon, Washington

The Jags have guys on the edge to develop in Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson, but Cullen is coming from a Baltimore Ravens team that likes depth and rotating on the edge. That said, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Jags add more help on the edge, and that will especially be the case if Dawuane Smoot isn't retained. Joe Tryon is a player with a wide draft projection as some have predicted him to be a late first-rounder, while others have predicted him to be a third-round pick. That said, we took him somewhere near the middle of those projections. Tryon is a player who has looked impressive from both three-point and two-point stance and could really flourish in a hybrid scheme. He's also diverse with his move set and would give Cullen a moldable player who could end up being a great contributor.

65. TE, Brevin Jordan, Miami

Oct 26, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan (9) looks on against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Miami won 16-12. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

In a time where the tight end position is important to successful offenses, the Jags don't have a bonafide answer at the position. Additionally, Tyler Eifert has a contract option coming up, while James O'Shaughnessy is set to be a free agent, too. Regardless of what the Jags decide to do with both, they still need to either draft a tight end or make a new addition in free agency. Getting an athletic option like Brevin Jordan feels like a very Urban Meyer-like thing to do. The Miami standout would also add a threat to the offense who can garner yards after the catch. Pairing Jordan with Lawrence would give the Jags' passing game a pair who could grow together over time. It would also give the passing game another mismatch for defenses, which already has ascending threats like D.J. Chark, Laviska Shenault Jr., and Collin Johnson.

(Traded up with Cleveland) 89. CB, Keith Taylor, Washington

Jan 27, 2021; National defensive back Keith Taylor Jr. of Washington (8) drills during National practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA; Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

With the Jags having a big question mark at the cornerback position aside from C.J. Henderson, they might have to draft a cornerback high depending on how free agency goes. With Senior Bowl standout Keith Taylor available, we proposed a trade with the Cleveland Browns and sent them a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 fifth-round pick, and the Jags' No. 195th overall pick in 2021. At the Senior Bowl, Taylor was impressive and showed that he has starter potential. He displayed the technical skills in which a detail-oriented coordinator like Cullen will love. Taylor also would bring excellent size to the secondary at 6-foot-2, 191-pounds.

100. OT, Brady Christensen, BYU

Oct 2, 2020; Provo, UT, USA; BYU’ quarterback Zach Wilson, right, celebrates teammate Brady Christensen (67) after scoring against Louisiana Tech in the second half during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Provo, Utah. Mandatory Credit: Rick Bowmer/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

In a class that is strong at the offensive tackle position, the player who protected Zach Wilson's blindside could fall a little bit. The biggest reason is due to the competition level he faced at Brigham Young University. If available, it might present a huge opportunity for the Jags to get their answer on the blindside for the future. They are coming up with a decision to make on Cam Robinson as his contract has expired and the argument could be made the franchise tag is the best option. If Robinson does return on a one-year deal, the Jags undoubtedly need to have a backup plan in case he doesn't become a more consistent player. As for Christensen, scouts like his strength, size (6-foot-6, 300-pounds), and football IQ. The luxury in taking him with the 100th pick if available is he can be a project at other positions if left tackle doesn't work out.

124. Jacksonville Jaguars – WR, Shi Smith, South Carolina

Jan 30, 2021; Mobile, AL, USA; American wide receiver Shi Smith of South Carolina (13) runs past National defensive back Camryn Bynum of California (24) in the second half of the 2021 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Another strength of the 2021 draft is the receiver position, specifically for the teams who could use help in the slot. Shi Smith further proved that in the Senior Bowl displaying his speed, footwork, and suddenness. Adding his skillset to the Jags' receivers group would be great as it would allow Chark to focus on working teams on the exterior, while Shenault would be able to attack from all over the field. He also could be looked at on special teams as he does have a little experience as a returner with 448 yards on 27 career returns.

Rounds 5-7

Jan 30, 2021; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Robert Hainsey of Notre Dame (72) gets set at the line in the second half of the 2021 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

132.) OG/C Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame - The Jags dealt with injuries within the interior of their offense and need to bolster their depth there. Adding Hainsey would give them a developmental player who could get a few occasional starts if needed. 157.) RB Pooka Williams, Kansas - The Jags' depth behind star James Robinson isn't overly impressive aside from maybe Dare Ogunbowale. Pooka Williams is a perfect change of pace option to add to the roster and would give the Jags speed out of the backfield. 216.) DL Mustafa Johnson, Colorado - As previously stated, depth on defense is a key heading forward and Mustafa Johnson would provide them with a developmental interior defender who could blossom like fans witnessed from Doug Costin.

