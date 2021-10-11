Jags Week 5 Player of the Game vs. Titans: RB James Robinson

In a Week 5 game that was a lot closer than the score would indicate, it was James Robinson who put the team on his back and gave it his all against the Jacksonville Jaguars’ in-division rivals in the Tennessee Titans. The second-year player came out strong and ended up accumulating an explosive 8.3-yard rushing average. The Titans seemed lost as to stop his rushing attack.

On the opening drive, Robinson broke out for a 58-yard gain, a career-long for the young back. He then followed up the long run with a 1-yard touchdown rush to put the Jags on the board.

Unfortunately, the Jags’ kicking woes continued as Matthew Wright would miss the follow-up extra point. He would also miss a long 53-yard field goal later, which fell short.

Robinson, however, was as consistent as ever. Two drives later, he would scamper for 15 yards to aid a 70-yard touchdown drive that ended in a Lawrence to Hollister reception.

Robinson’s day continued as he would have drives of 22 and 33 yards on the ground that helped facilitate scoring opportunities for the offense. It appeared as though the team went away from him at times, specifically when they elected to give the ball to Hyde on fourth-and-one on the goal line. The play ended up being a 3-yard loss.

Robinson finished his spectacular day with a career-high of 149-yards and a touchdown. If Lawrence can continue to improve and make good decisions as he has lately and Robinson continues his pace, the offense can score points.

The team gets closer every week, they just have to get over the hill and win. It’s clear Robinson is the team’s best player at the moment and he will be a key factor in getting the team where it needs to be.