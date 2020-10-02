Jags Week 4 final injury report: Chark good to go vs. Bengals, Linder ruled OUT

The Jacksonville Jaguars only ruled two players out for their Week 4 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, but unfortunately one of them was starting center Brandon Linder (knee). The other player was defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (ankle), who was activated off the Jags’ practice squad this week.

Sunday’s game will be the second one that Linder has missed this season after he sustained his knee injury in the third quarter of the Jags’ Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans. Tyler Shatley replaced him from that point and will be the one to start in his place Sunday.

The most notable player on the injury report, D.J. Chark, was a full participant in Friday’s practice and was removed from the list which means the Jags will have their best offensive weapon back. That will be huge for Gardner Minshew II in particular, who clearly missed his No. 1 target last Wednesday against the Miami Dolphins.

Another noteworthy name that came up in the status column for the Jags was kicker Stephen Hauschka, who just signed with the team this week. He was limited Thursday and Friday with a right knee injury and ruled questionable for Sunday’s game. If he can’t suit up, the Jags have former New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas on their practice squad this week and he can be activated if needed.