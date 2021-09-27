Jags Week 3 Player of the Game vs. Cardinals: KR Jamal Agnew

For Jacksonville Jaguars fans, Week 3’s game against the Arizona Cardinals was a roller coaster of emotions, but the biggest moment came almost right before halftime. With veteran kicker Matt Prater set to attempt a 68-yard field goal, the Jags had veteran returner Jamal Agnew wait in the end zone and the highlight that followed resulted in history being made at TIAA Bank Field.

For those who missed it, Agnew came up with a clutch touchdown by registering a 109-yard return, which ties the longest in NFL history. This comes a week after he was the first player since Marqise Lee (2016) to return a kickoff at TIAA Bank Field. We’ve discussed the importance of Agnew’s abilities on special teams, but this week, the veteran further proved the point.

Despite the team’s loss, Agnew came up big for the Jags in a key moment and made history for Jacksonville. For that reason, it feels only right to make him Player of the Game for the second consecutive week.

When the Jags signed Agnew back in the spring and protected him during training camp, many fans wondered what plans Urban Meyer could have had for him. At present day, it’s clear what he saw in the veteran. In this particular instance, Agnew took advantage of various offensive linemen and tight ends being on the field and simply outran the competition with his 4.3 speed.

Once the play was over, he became only the third player in NFL history to score a 109-yard touchdown. It also happens to be the longest play in franchise history.

A 68-YARD FG ATTEMPT TURNS INTO A 109-YARD RETURN TD. MAYHEM IN JACKSONVILLE. 📺: #AZvsJAX on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/XrYPXpMiF1 — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021

Most would agree that the team’s ultimate enemy so far has been themselves, and this young group has some work to do in order to secure some wins. But in just three games this season, Agnew has already made a statement and has proven himself to be a threat every play he is on the field. If this performance continues, and if Trevor Lawrence and the offense can get on their feet, this team has a chance to score with the best of them heading forward.