Jags Week 2 Player of Game vs. Broncos: KR Jamal Agnew

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 0-2 after a 23-13 defeat against the visiting Denver Broncos. The team came out firing on the first drive, executing an 83-yard touchdown drive that was capped off with a Trevor Lawrence to Marvin Jones Jr. connection.

Following the excellent opening drive, things got increasingly difficult as the offense never seemed to get in rhythm again. After an opening drive of 83 yards, the team mustered just 106 yards the rest of the ball game. Turnovers and penalties plagued the Jags for a second straight week as Lawrence threw two interceptions, while the rest of the team committed seven penalties for 70 yards.

The defense didn’t fare much better allowing the Teddy Bridgewater-led Broncos offense to amount of 398 yards, 302 of which were passing. Through two games, the passing defense has allowed over a 70% completion percentage, over 600 yards, four touchdowns, and zero turnovers.

One player, however, gained more than half of the team’s offensive production on just one play, and it was return specialist Jamal Agnew, who returned a kickoff for a 102 yard touchdown. The return marked the first kick-off return for a score since 2016 when Marqise Lee ran back a 100-yard one against the Houston Texans.

Agnew displayed why Meyer was so keen on keeping him on the sideline during the preseason, and his ability as a returner makes him a potential game-changer every try. For those who missed it, check it out below.

Jamal Agnew goes over 100 YARDS for the kickoff return TD! #DUUUVAL 📺: #DENvsJAX on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/P2inBAFTSQ — NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2021

While the game didn’t go how they wanted, the Jags must now look forward to the 2-0 Arizona Cardinals. To beat them, the offense will need to get in a rhythm early and keep it if they want to keep up with the fast-paced Cardinals’ offense led by Kyler Murray. Agnew has proven he can contribute in those plans, and maybe his return Sunday can spark his teammates next week as they will need all the positive vibes they can get.