Jags Week 15 Player of Game vs. Texans: CB Tyson Campbell

Long gone are the days of struggling for cornerback Tyson Campbell in Jacksonville. Since returning from a toe injury in Week 8, Campbell has stepped up in a big way for an improving Jacksonville defense.

In a battle of two-win teams, the Jaguars were unable to top the Houston Texans, losing 30-16 to their AFC South rivals. While the offense struggled mightily to put together consistent drives, the defense played mostly well following a 17-play sequence for 75 yards to score a touchdown in the opening drive.

Down 10 points with 14 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Campbell gave the offense a prime opportunity to get themselves within three, picking off Davis Mills for his second career interception.

However, the offense was unable to get anything going and was forced to look to Matthew Wright to kick the field goal. Later in the game, Campbell struck again for the Jaguars, nearly grabbing his second interception of the game, deflecting a long pass attempt in the end-zone from Mills.

He would finish the game with four tackles, two pass deflections, and an interception.

After returning from injury, many players and coaches have discussed Campbell’s heightened confidence and level of play. On the field, it is certainly on display. Starting from Week 10’s Indianapolis Colts game, Campbell has posted quarterback ratings allowed of 63.2, 94.8, 79.6, 69.6, and 68.7.

It remains to be seen what kind of figure his play against the Texans will garner, but with two pass breakups and an interception, it assuredly will be low as well. This marks a drastic improvement from Weeks 1-9 as the rookie cornerback averaged 99.1.

If Campbell can keep up this pace of play and improvement, he may be one of the lone bright spots from the Urban Meyer era. With Shaq Griffin opposite him, the Jags might just be in good shape at cornerback entering the 2022 offseason.