Jags Week 14 injury report: Josh Allen upgraded to limited participation Thursday

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a few injured players who received an upgrade in status Thursday. Those players were defensive end and outside linebacker Josh Allen and cornerback Nevin Lawson, both of whom were upgraded to full and limited, respectively.

Linebacker Lerentee McCray was upgraded to full from and illness, while guard Andrew Norwell and receiver Marvin Jones Jr. were full participants after having Wednesday off to rest.

The last change to the injury report occurred to running back James Robinson (heel/knee), who was downgraded (was previously limited on Wednesday) and didn’t participate in practice Thursday. However, according to the Associated Press’ Mark Long, having Thursdays off will be routine for Robinson and linebacker Myles Jack (knee), who has been on the injury report multiple weeks with his injury.

Jaguars RB James Robinson is expected to get every Thursday practice off the rest of the season as part of a load management plan. Same goes for LB Myles Jack — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) December 9, 2021

Alongside Jack and Robinson, the other two notables who didn’t practice were starting center Brandon Linder (back), who is day-to-day, and starting defensive lineman Malcom Brown (toe). Both will be important names to watch Friday on the final injury report as they are two of the Jags’ most experienced players.