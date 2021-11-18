Jags Week 11 injury report: RB James Robinson upgraded to limited participation Thursday

The Jacksonville Jaguars had several changes occur on their injury report and the most notable was the status of running back James Robinson (heel/knee). After not participating in practice Wednesday, he was able to do so as a limited participant on Thursday.

The other injury-related change to the injury report was the status of backup linebacker Dakota Allen (shoulder), who was upgraded to limited participation after missing Wednesday’s practice. That marks good news for the young linebacker who left Sunday’s game in Indy as a result of his injury and was ruled questionable to return.

Veteran defensive lineman Malcom Brown was an addition to the injury report Thursday, but it was to rest after coming off arguably his best game of the season Sunday where he accumulated six total tackles.

Safety Rayshawn Jenkins (illness), punter Logan Cooke (left knee), running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder), linebacker Myles Jack (knee), and pass-rusher Jordan Smith (illness) all didn’t see a change in status. Of course, the most notable name to watch is Jack as he missed his second day of practice and is one of the defense’s leaders. However, it’s worth noting that he didn’t practice until Friday of last week, but still took the field against the Colts.