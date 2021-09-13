Jags Week 1 Player of Game vs. Texans: WR Marvin Jones Jr.

It was a rocky Week 1 start for the Urban Meyer-led Jacksonville Jaguars, who lost 21-37 against the Houston Texans. Defensively the team looked slow and surprisingly outmatched against a Texans offense led by Tyrod Taylor and Brandin Cooks. The Jaguars managed just one sack while giving up nearly 450 yards on offense, which is certainly not an ideal start to the season.

On the other side of the ball, Trevor Lawrence and company took fans on an up and down roller coaster experience. The team was plagued by drops, penalties, and miscues, totaling 10 penalties on the day and three turnovers. After a slow start, the offense seemed to find a groove through Lawrence’s right arm. Down early, Lawrence rallied the team, throwing a 22-yard strike to Chris Manhertz.

It was Marvin Jones Jr., however, that showed the most consistency against the Texans. While Chark might have had a huge day statistically (with 86 yards and a touchdown), it was Jones who had the better day overall. Jones hauled in five balls for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Jones made an immediate impact in the game, bringing in a beautiful 33-yard pass. It was, arguably, Lawrence’s best throw of the day.

Jones might not be as flashy as Shenault or Chark, but his role in the offense is crucial to its success. His ability to create separation and score is why the Jaguars front office thought so highly of the former Detroit Lion. Jaguars fans got to see that ability first-hand late in the game Sunday when Lawrence rebounded and connected with Jones on a 4-yard touchdown reception.

The offense can be very good — scary good even. The weapons and quarterback are there to make this a dynamic offense. Jones played a fairly clean game, and it was many of the other offensive pieces that struggled. If the team can work on the penalties, drops, and miscues, the Jags’ top-3 receivers are more than enough to make opposing defensive coordinators sweat. Can they do it is more so the question?