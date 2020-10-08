Jags Wednesday injury report: Myles Jack, Josh Allen among notables with DNP statuses

The Jacksonville Jaguars sustained many injuries Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals and that reflected on Wednesday’s injury report. Specifically, on the defensive side, the Jags finished the game without notables Myles Jack (ankle), CJ Henderson (shoulder), and D.J. Hayden (hamstring), all of whom didn’t practice Wednesday.

However, despite that, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said that all of the aforementioned names (aside from Hayden) have a chance to play on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Doug Marrone says only #Jaguars injury he doesn’t feel good about is DJ Hayden. “Everyone else has a chance” to play on Sunday That includes:

Myles Jack

CJ Henderson

Cam Robinson

Laviska Shenault Says some players will appear on injury report — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) October 7, 2020





Hauschka was a full participant in practice though FWIW. The #Jaguars full injury report is as follows.





As seen above, defensive end Josh Allen also was among the notables on defense to surface on the injury report for a knee injury. Of course, like all of the notables on the list, his status throughout the week will be worth monitoring, especially when considering the Jags’ pass rush woes.

Another key takeaway on the defensive side was the statuses of linebacker Quincy Williams (core muscle/ full) and safety Jarrod Wilson (hamstring/ limited), as both have been designated to return from injured reserve. Both have surpassed the three-game IR period for their return with Wilson being placed on the list after Week 1 and Williams being placed on it before the Jags’ first game. That said, it wouldn’t be shocking to see them officially activated by Sunday if all goes well.

The biggest takeaway from the injury report on the offensive side was the state of the offensive line. Four members from the group were on the list, but it’s worth noting that Tyler Shatley’s situation wasn’t injury-related. The player he’s filling in for, Brandon Linder, was limited for the first time since his Week 2 knee injury, which could be a good sign.

At offensive tackle, the Jags’ No. 1 and No. 2 left tackles didn’t practice as Cam Robinson is dealing with a knee injury and Will Richardson was dealing with an illness (non-COVID related). As previously reported on Tuesday, Robinson dodged a bullet with the knee injury he sustained Sunday as he recently had an MRI that revealed no major damage. It’s also a good sign that he wasn’t placed on IR Wednesday, which could mean he’s expected to return before three weeks.

It’s unknown if Robinson will be able to suit up Sunday, which makes the importance of Richardson’s return worth watching. If neither can go, it would be concerning as the Jags might have to promote rookies Jared Hilbers or Austen Pleasants from their practice squad.