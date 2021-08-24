Jags waive 1 player on offense, 2 on defense

The Jacksonville Jaguars had some roster moves to make Tuesday to trim their roster down to 80 and decided to waive three players. Those three players were guard Derwin Gray, cornerback Jameson Houston, and defensive tackle Kenny Randall.

In addition to these moves, the Jags also put first-round pick Travis Etienne on injured reserve after he sustained a foot injury that will require surgery.

Gray, who saw the field for just two special teams snaps Monday, joined the Jags last December after the Jags added him off waivers. He previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers where he participated in five games.

Houston was a player the Jags acquired this offseason for a 2023 sixth-round draft selection and former cornerback Josiah Scott. He saw the field for 10 defensive snaps and eight special-teams snaps against the New Orleans Saints Monday.

Lastly, Randall was a player the Jags signed in undrafted free agency out of Charleston (West Virginia) after April’s draft. He took the field for nine defensive snaps in the Jags’ last preseason game but wasn’t able to register a tackle.