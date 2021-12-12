Jags vs. Titans Week 14 inactives list
The Jacksonville Jaguars released their list of inactives for Week 14’s game against the Tennessee Titans and it consisted of five players, most of whom were healthy scratches.
Of course, center Brandon Linder, who was ruled out on the final injury report with a back injury Friday after exiting last Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, was among the group. Starting in his place will be veteran Tyler Shatley, who has already started in five games for Linder this season when he went on injured reserve.
The other four inactives are as follows:
CB Tre Herndon
TE Jacob Hollister
DE/OLB Jordan Smith
DT Jay Tufele
As for the Titans, they listed seven players to their inactives list. Of course, receiver Julio Jones wasn’t among them after being activated from the injured reserve Saturday, but cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins was among the group.
#Titans inactives for Week 14 vs. #Jaguars
WR Dez Fitzpatrick
CB Jackrabbit Jenkins
FB Khari Blasingame
LB David Long Jr.
OL Dillon Radunz
DT Teair Tart
LB Zach Cunningham
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) December 12, 2021