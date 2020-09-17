Jags vs. Titans injury report: Josh Allen participates in practice on a limited basis Thursday

The Jacksonville Jaguars almost had all of their players on the practice field Thursday with the exemption of three. Two of those three were defensive end Adam Gotsis and tight end James O’Shaughnessy, who simply had scheduled days off. The other was rookie tight end Tyler Davis, who continues to deal with a knee injury he sustained last week.

The most notable name to surface on the Jags’ injury report was defensive end Josh Allen, who didn’t practice Wednesday with a calf injury. However, coach Doug Marrone told the media he’d be back Wednesday and Thursday marked the day he returned — albeit as a limited participant.

As for the Tennessee Titans, there was a bit of concerning news to come from their facility. Per Adam Schefter, their star receiver, A.J. Brown, could miss Sunday’s game with a bone bruise (knee). The second-year player didn’t participate in Thursday’s practice as a result.

Offensive tackle Taylor Lewan also didn’t practice with an illness, so he will be a player to watch heading forward, too.