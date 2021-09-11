Jags vs. Texans final Week injury report: Jordan Smith listed as a late addition with knee injury

Here is the Friday injury report for the #Jaguars and #Texans. pic.twitter.com/MUzgUPf1RQ — 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 🇵🇭 (@PhiltheFilipino) September 10, 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ final injury report for Week 1 came back with one unexpected addition in rookie pass-rusher Jordan Smith. After not being on Wednesday’s and Thursday’s reports, Smith was listed on Friday’s as questionable with a knee injury.

Smith joined cornerbacks Tyson Campbell (calf) and Tre Herndon (knee) on the list. Jags coach Urban Meyer had been saying that Campbell would play all along, although his status came back as questionable. That said, if Smith can’t play he’d join Herndon, who was ruled OUT Friday, as two of several players who will be inactive Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Luckily for the Jags, they have six other exterior pass-rushers on the roster if Smith has to miss the game. Those players are Josh Allen, K’Lavon Chaisson, Jihad Ward, Dawuane Smoot, and Lerentee McCray. they also have Aaron Patrick available on the practice squad if needed.

There were four players to surface in the stars column for the Houston Texans, two of which were ruled out, and two of which were rule questionable. The two players ruled out were quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Lewis, and Jonathan Greenard were the players ruled questionable by Houston.