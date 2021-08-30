Jags vs. Cowboys Player of the Game: Trevor Lawrence

With the need to get off to a fast regular season start when looking at the winnable games in the first quarter of the schedule, the Jacksonville Jaguars desperately needed to garner some momentum against the Dallas Cowboys. The first two preseason games were disappointments, no doubt, as the offense looked slow and lethargic, unable to get into a rhythm. With the news of Travis Etienne’s unfortunate season-ending injury still fresh, many fans started to think, “Here we go again.”

That was until Trevor Lawrence took the field in Dallas (albeit against their reserves). Lawrence exuded confidence and it showed in both his play and the offense. Lawrence was surgical, completing 11-of-12 passes for 139-yards and two touchdowns. His passer rating of 154.5 was indicative of his play as he made several beautiful throws, namely a 38-yard bomb down the sideline to Phillip Dorsett II.

A few plays later, Lawrence found a wide-open Pharoh Cooper for an 18-yard touchdown. Lawrence also found his tight ends early and often as James O’Shaughnessy and Chris Manhertz tallied four catches for 42 yards together. Lawrence’s third drive, however, was headlined by a familiar face, Laviska Shenault Jr.

Trevor Lawrence finds former #Gamecock Pharoh Cooper for 6. pic.twitter.com/L2xQVs5UGM — Vizor Sports (@VizorSportsSC) August 29, 2021

Shenault looked as good as ever, carrying defenders down the field on a screen pass for a 20-yard gain. His strength and ability to get yards after contact makes him one of the best in the league as Shenault led all players in missed tackles last season.

Laviska Shenault is TOUGH to bring down. Trevor Lawerence is 9 of 10 passing for 126 yards and a TD in his first two drives. Jags are in the redzone. pic.twitter.com/qY8D67QHsT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 29, 2021

Following a holding penalty that brought back a Carlos Hyde touchdown, Lawrence found Shenault again in the corner of the endzone for a beautiful 13-yard touchdown.

Coach Urban Meyer discussed his frustration with the offense’s pace of play and creativity. It seems offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell took the criticism to heart as the offense came out firing. The focus was on fast-paced play and getting the ball out fast, and it worked. The team looked much more comfortable and the scoreboard agreed.

Lawrence’s talent was on full display for all of the NFL to see, and he more than lived up to his first overall pick billing. If anyone is going to turn this franchise around, it’s this guy.