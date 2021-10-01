Jags vs. Bengals Week 4 recap: Everything we know

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ losing streak moved to 19 games after heartbreakingly falling to the Cincinnati Bengals on a national stage. While the Jags had their best offensive showing of the year, the Bengals were ultimately able to march down the field for a walk-off field-goal victory that put the score a 24-21.

The offense played a balanced game by taking 24 dropbacks and mixing in 30 rushing attempts, which allowed Trevor Lawrence to have the best game of his NFL career. However, the defense took a massive skid in the second half after holding the Bengals offense to 0 points in the first half.

In addition to losing Thursday’s game the way that they did, the Jags sustained some notable injuries in the process and will have to make adjustments going forward. However, with 13 games left the team must press on and look ahead to Week 5.

Before we get to that point, though, let’s review some of the things we learned from Thursday’s loss:

Final score: Bengals 23, Jags 21

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) carries the ball in the second quarter during a Week 4 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Jaguars 7 7 0 7 21 Bengals 0 0 14 10 24

Game notes

Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) moves out to pass during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

Trevor Lawrence shines despite the loss: While the Jags fell to the Bengals in heartbreaking fashion, the biggest takeaway is that Trevor Lawrence had his best game and looked like the quarterback most Jags fans eventually thought they would see. After garnering seven picks in his first three games, Lawrence’s biggest improvement was taking care of the ball, and he didn’t throw a single interception Thursday.

When it comes to his completion rate, Lawrence finished the game with a 70.8% figure after going 17-of-24 (his highest so far), and though he didn’t register a touchdown pass, he ran one in himself and dazzled as a runner. In addition to his rushing touchdown, Lawrence finished the game with eight carries for 36 yards, which proved that Darrell Bevell can add another dynamic to this offense that is looking better by the week.

As tough as the Jags’ loss was, Lawrence’s play simply shouldn’t be overlooked because if the game continues to slow down for him, they’d have the most valuable piece needed in football: a franchise quarterback. Once a football organization has that, the rest comes a little easier — and that’s not moral victory talk, that’s just the plain truth.

The Jags continued to utilize James Robinson properly: A key reason for Lawrence’s success was the Jags’ usage of James Robinson. The Jags got Robinson involved more Week 3, then fed him, even more, Thursday by giving him a season-high in carries (18).

Robinson ultimately finished the game with 78 yards and two touchdowns and was a problem for the Bengals to stop. Heading forward the Jags should remain consistent with his usage with DJ Chark likely out for the year, and if they do, they can be in a lot of games.

The Jags’ defense has another rough second half: The Jags’ defense started Thursday’s game on a high note, but much as they did against Arizona, they struggled mightily when it came to finishing the game. The group didn’t get one single stop during the last two quarters, allowing Joe Burrow and Co. to score on all of their drives through a three-touchdown and one field-goal sequence.

When considering this, Week 4’s game falls on the defense, and it’s beginning to become clear that the unit needs a star pass-rusher (along with many other pieces). Unfortunately, there isn’t much they can do about this issue right now, and Joe Cullen will just have to get the most out of the pieces he has.

Standout performers

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) catches a pass as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes (26) defends in the second quarter during a Week 4 NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

QB Trevor Lawrence: We’ve already discussed this on the last page, but he looked like the best player on the field for Jacksonville and finished the game 17-of-24 (70.8%) with a rushing touchdown. That’s what fans and the staff want out of the No. 1 overall pick who is just scratching the surface.

RB James Robinson: With Chark and fellow running back Carlos Hyde injured, the second-year rusher got his biggest workload of the season and was the hammer for the offense in the process. As previously mentioned, he finished the game with 18 carries for 78 yards, and his two touchdowns led the team.

WR Laviska Shenault: Lawrence and Robinson weren’t the only two players who shined on offense. With Chark out, Laviska Shenault Jr. led the receivers group with six catches for 99 yards. He made the most explosive play of the game for the Jags after snagging a 53-yard bomb from Lawrence and had the team’s highest grade on Pro Football Focus (90.6).

DL DaVon Hamilton: As disappointing as the defense’s finish was, at least one defensive player should be a part of this list of standouts. That said, we’ll go with second-year player DaVon Hamilton, who had one of the Jags’ highest PFF grades Thursday (76.8). His grade led the defense as he was a force against the rush (had a run defense grade of 73.2.) and registered three total tackles.

It was over when...

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) catches a pass on a touchdown in the fourth quarter during a Week 4 NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Some would point to the play where the Bengals’ defense stopped Lawrence (at the 1-yard line) from putting the score at 21-0 at the half. However, the game was over when the Bengals came out of the locker room and had a successful first drive the resulted in a 22-yard C.J. Uzomah touchdown reception.

Simply put, that moment came after the Bengals went into the locker room for half-time and realized they were the more talented team. After making the proper adjustments in the locker room and realizing the Jags’ pass defense isn’t all that great, they knew the Jags’ 14-point lead could be relinquished, and they were right.

With the wheels falling off in the fourth quarter, the Jags’ offense deserves some credit for having the mental maturity to rally down the field for another Robinson touchdown. However, it was the defense that lost them the game and couldn’t get the team a stop in the last quarter, which is when it mattered the most.

Injuries

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (17) against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field.

The Jags came out of Thursday’s game banged up, and two starters exited the game and didn’t return. The most devastating was the loss of Chark, who had his ankle rolled on in the first series and had to be carted off the field. It was later revealed that he had a fractured ankle, and the likely option will be to have surgery on it. As a result, Chark could likely be out for the season.

Guard A.J. Cann left the game, too, and had an MCL injury. Urban Meyer told the media that the severity of the injury is unknown at the moment, but the Jags will lean on Ben Bartch to replace him if he has to miss time.

Lastly, veteran pass-rusher Lerentee McCray sustained a hamstring injury that made him questionable to return against the Bengals. He had been on the injury report for multiple weeks leading up to Week 3’s game, so it’s possible he re-aggravated his previous injury. The Jags will likely have an update on his situation later, but if McCray has to miss time, an option could be getting rookie Jordan Smith on the field.

What's Next?

Sep 16, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel congratulates players after a defensive stop during the second half against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium.

For their Week 5 matchup, the Jags will take on their AFC South rivals in the Tennessee Titans, who are currently first in the division with a 2-1 record. That game will take place on Oct. 10 at 1 pm EST at TIAA Bank Field.

