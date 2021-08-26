Here’s the Jags’ unofficial depth chart for their third preseason game vs. the Cowboys
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ roster has been trimmed down to 80 players, and with that being the case, they released a new unofficial depth chart for their last preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. Once that game is over, the Jags will no longer need an unofficial depth chart in 2021 because each team will have to trim their roster down to its final state of 53 players.
Aside from a certain No. 1 overall pick being named the starting quarterback for the 2021 season, there were a few other changes made on the depth chart, although none of them were major. Despite that, though, Sunday’s game at AT&T Stadium will be an important one for the players on the roster as Urban Meyer said the available starters will play. The game will also have big-time implications for all the bubble players as they will be fighting to make the final 53-man roster or impress any other teams watching.
The updated unofficial depth charts for the offensive, defensive and special teams units are as follows:
Offense
Position
Player 1
Player 2
Player 3
Player 4
Player 5
Player 6
Player 7
WR
DJ Chark
Laquon Treadwell
Collin Johnson
Jeff Cotton Jr.
Tavon Austin
LT
Cam Robinson
*Walker Little
Badara Traore
LG
Ben Bartch
C
Brandon Linder
Tyler Shatley
KC McDermott
RG
A.J. Cann
Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms
Austen Pleasants
RT
Jawaan Taylor
Will Richardson Jr.
TE
James O’Shaughnessy
*Luke Farrell
Ben Ellefson*or
Tyler Davis
QB
*Trevor Lawrence
Gardner Minshew II
*or
C.J. Beathard
Jake Luton
RB
James Robinson
*or
Carlos Hyde
Devine Ozigbo
Nathan Cottrell
WR
Laviska Shenault Jr.
Jamal Agnew
Pharoh Cooper*or
Josh Hammond
WR
Marvin Jones Jr.
Phillip Dorsett II
*Jalen Camp
Defense
Position
Player 1
Player 2
Player 3
Player 4
Player 5
Player 6
Player 7
DT
Malcom Brown
Dawuane Smoot
*Jay Tufele
NT
DaVon Hamilton
Doug Costin
Daniel Ekuale
DE
Roy Robertson-Harris
Adam Gotsis
Taven Bryan
OLB
Josh Allen
Jihad Ward
Aaron Patrick
MIKE
Damien Wilson
Shaquille Quarterman
WILL
Myles Jack
Chapelle Russell
Quincy Williams
Dakota Allen
OLB
K’Lavon Chaisson
Lerentee McCray
*Jordan Smith
CB
Shaquill Griffin
Tre Herndon
CJ Henderson
Chris Claybrooks
CB
Sidney Jones IV
*or
*Tyson Campbell
*Corey Straughter
Lorenzo Burns
FS
Rayshawn Jenkins
Andrew Wingard
Daniel Thomas
*or
Brandon Rusnak
SS
Josh Jones*or
Jarrod Wilson
*or
Rudy Ford
*or
*Andre Cisco
Specialists
Position
Player 1
Player 2
Player 3
Kicker
Josh Lambo
Logan Cooke
Holder
Logan Cooke
Long snapper
Ross Matiscik
Punter
Logan Cooke
PR
Jamal Agnew
Tavon Austin
KR
Jamal Agnew
Chris Claybrooks
Pharoh Cooper
Takeaways and notes
The unofficial depth chart came out a day before Trevor Lawrence was named the Jags’ starting quarterback, so it didn’t have him in the QB1 slot. We’ve updated that part of the chart, but the rest outside the quarterbacks column remains unofficial.
Meyer said the team now has a competition brewing for the No. 2 quarterback role between Gardner Minshew II and C.J. Beathard.
The Jags added offensive tackle, Badara Traore, off waivers and cut right tackle Garrett McGhin on Wednesday. Traore was previously listed as a left tackle with the Chicago Bears last week, so we listed him at the LT3 spot, although he could end up playing right tackle in McGhin’s place.
With Travis Etienne now on injured reserve, Dare Ogunbowale moved up to the RB3 spot, and the running backs behind him were all moved up a spot as well.
Cornerbacks Corey Straughter and Lorenzo Burns were both move up a spot with the Jags waiving Luq Barcoo.
There still is a four-way contest listed at strong safety, proving that the group is deep. Meyer praised several players at the position on Wednesday, including Jarrod Wilson and Andre Cisco. He also singled out free safety Daniel Thomas for his sound performance on special teams.
The Jags have receiver Tavon Austin now listed as the No. 2 punt returner now. Straughter was listed as the No. 3 but is no longer in the column.
Chris Claybrooks is listed as the second kick returner, and Pharoh Cooper was moved back a spot behind him.