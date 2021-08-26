Here’s the Jags’ unofficial depth chart for their third preseason game vs. the Cowboys

James Johnson
·4 min read
In this article:
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ roster has been trimmed down to 80 players, and with that being the case, they released a new unofficial depth chart for their last preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. Once that game is over, the Jags will no longer need an unofficial depth chart in 2021 because each team will have to trim their roster down to its final state of 53 players.

Aside from a certain No. 1 overall pick being named the starting quarterback for the 2021 season, there were a few other changes made on the depth chart, although none of them were major. Despite that, though, Sunday’s game at AT&T Stadium will be an important one for the players on the roster as Urban Meyer said the available starters will play. The game will also have big-time implications for all the bubble players as they will be fighting to make the final 53-man roster or impress any other teams watching.

The updated unofficial depth charts for the offensive, defensive and special teams units are as follows:

Offense

Position

Player 1

Player 2

Player 3

Player 4

Player 5

Player 6

Player 7

WR

DJ Chark

Laquon Treadwell

Collin Johnson

Jeff Cotton Jr.

Tavon Austin

LT

Cam Robinson

*Walker Little

Badara Traore

LG

Andrew Norwell

Ben Bartch

C

Brandon Linder

Tyler Shatley

KC McDermott

RG

A.J. Cann

Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms

Austen Pleasants

RT

Jawaan Taylor

Will Richardson Jr.

TE

Chris Manhertz

James O’Shaughnessy

*Luke Farrell

Ben Ellefson*or

Tyler Davis

QB

*Trevor Lawrence

Gardner Minshew II

*or

C.J. Beathard

Jake Luton

RB

James Robinson

*or

Carlos Hyde

Dare Ogunbowale

Devine Ozigbo

Nathan Cottrell

WR

Laviska Shenault Jr.

Jamal Agnew

Pharoh Cooper*or

Josh Hammond

WR

Marvin Jones Jr.

Phillip Dorsett II

*Jalen Camp

Tevin Jones

Defense

Position

Player 1

Player 2

Player 3

Player 4

Player 5

Player 6

Player 7

DT

Malcom Brown

Dawuane Smoot

*Jay Tufele

NT

DaVon Hamilton

Doug Costin

Daniel Ekuale

DE

Roy Robertson-Harris

Adam Gotsis

Taven Bryan

OLB

Josh Allen

Jihad Ward

Aaron Patrick

MIKE

Damien Wilson

Shaquille Quarterman

WILL

Myles Jack

Chapelle Russell

Quincy Williams

Dakota Allen

OLB

K’Lavon Chaisson

Lerentee McCray

*Jordan Smith

CB

Shaquill Griffin

Tre Herndon

CJ Henderson

Chris Claybrooks

CB

Sidney Jones IV

*or

*Tyson Campbell

*Corey Straughter

Lorenzo Burns

FS

Rayshawn Jenkins

Andrew Wingard

Daniel Thomas

*or

Brandon Rusnak

SS

Josh Jones*or

Jarrod Wilson

*or

Rudy Ford

*or

*Andre Cisco

Specialists

Position

Player 1

Player 2

Player 3

Kicker

Josh Lambo

Logan Cooke

Holder

Logan Cooke

Long snapper

Ross Matiscik

Punter

Logan Cooke

PR

Jamal Agnew

Tavon Austin

Pharoh Cooper

KR

Jamal Agnew

Chris Claybrooks

Pharoh Cooper

Takeaways and notes

  • The unofficial depth chart came out a day before Trevor Lawrence was named the Jags’ starting quarterback, so it didn’t have him in the QB1 slot. We’ve updated that part of the chart, but the rest outside the quarterbacks column remains unofficial.

  • Meyer said the team now has a competition brewing for the No. 2 quarterback role between Gardner Minshew II and C.J. Beathard.

  • The Jags added offensive tackle, Badara Traore, off waivers and cut right tackle Garrett McGhin on Wednesday. Traore was previously listed as a left tackle with the Chicago Bears last week, so we listed him at the LT3 spot, although he could end up playing right tackle in McGhin’s place.

  • With Travis Etienne now on injured reserve, Dare Ogunbowale moved up to the RB3 spot, and the running backs behind him were all moved up a spot as well.

  • Cornerbacks Corey Straughter and Lorenzo Burns were both move up a spot with the Jags waiving Luq Barcoo.

  • There still is a four-way contest listed at strong safety, proving that the group is deep. Meyer praised several players at the position on Wednesday, including Jarrod Wilson and Andre Cisco. He also singled out free safety Daniel Thomas for his sound performance on special teams.

  • The Jags have receiver Tavon Austin now listed as the No. 2 punt returner now. Straughter was listed as the No. 3 but is no longer in the column.

  • Chris Claybrooks is listed as the second kick returner, and Pharoh Cooper was moved back a spot behind him.

