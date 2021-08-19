Here’s the Jags’ unofficial depth chart for their second preseason game vs. Saints
With their roster being trimmed down to 85, the Jacksonville Jaguars have released an unofficial depth chart for their second preseason game of three, which will be against the New Orleans Saints.
There was only one change in terms of starters from the first unofficial depth chart, and that was Damien Wilson being named the No. 1 at MIKE linebacker. All of the other changes were very limited and tied to bubble players.
The updated unofficial depth charts for the offensive, defensive and special teams units are as follows:
Offense
Position
Player 1
Player 2
Player 3
Player 4
Player 5
Player 6
Player 7
WR
DJ Chark
Jeff Cotton Jr.
Tavon Austin
LT
Cam Robinson
*Walker Little
LG
Andrew Norwell
Ben Bartch
Derwin Gray
C
Tyler Shatley
KC McDermott
RG
A.J. Cann
Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms
Austen Pleasants
RT
Jawaan Taylor
Will Richardson Jr.
Garrett McGhin
TE
James O’Shaughnessy
*Luke Farrell
*or
Tyler Davis
QB
Gardner Minshew II
*or
*Trevor Lawrence
C.J. Beathard
Jake Luton
RB
James Robinson
*or
Carlos Hyde
*Travis Etienne Jr.
Dare Ogunbowale
Devine Ozigbo
Nathan Cottrell
WR
Laviska Shenault Jr.
Jamal Agnew
Pharoh Cooper
*or
Josh Hammond
WR
Marvin Jones Jr.
Phillip Dorsett II
*Jalen Camp
Defense
Position
Player 1
Player 2
Player 3
Player 4
Player 5
Player 6
Player 7
DT
Malcom Brown
Dawuane Smoot
*Jay Tufele
NT
DaVon Hamilton
Doug Costin
Daniel Ekuale
DE
Roy Robertson-Harris
Adam Gotsis
Taven Bryan
*Kenny Randall
OLB
Josh Allen
Jihad Ward
Aaron Patrick
MIKE
Damien Wilson
Shaquille Quarterman
WILL
Myles Jack
Chapelle Russell
Quincy Williams
Dakota Allen
OLB
K’Lavon Chaisson
Lerentee McCray
*Jordan Smith
CB
Shaquill Griffin
Tre Herndon
CJ Henderson
Chris Claybrooks
Jameson Houston
CB
Sidney Jones IV
*or
*Tyson Campbell
Luq Barcoo
*Corey Straughter
Lorenzo Burns
FS
Rayshawn Jenkins
Andrew Wingard
Daniel Thomas
*or
Brandon Rusnak
SS
Josh Jones
*or
*or
Rudy Ford
*or
*Andre Cisco
Specialists
Position
Player 1
Player 2
Player 3
Kicker
Josh Lambo
Logan Cooke
Holder
Logan Cooke
Long snapper
Ross Matiscik
Punter
Logan Cooke
PR
Jamal Agnew
Pharoh Cooper
Corey Straughter
KR
Jamal Agnew
Pharoh Cooper
Takeaways and notes
The Jags still have yet to name Trevor Lawrence their QB1 (Gardner Minshew II is slotted there with him), but one would think that could come after Monday’s game.
It’s interesting to see Laquon Treadwell as high as he is on the depth chart as the Jags have him listed ahead of Collin Johnson still. Treadwell, who tried out for the Jags in mid-June and earned a contract, has certainly worked hard to earn a spot on the team. Regardless of who has been the quarterback behind the center, Treadwell has been a reliable target and it’s hard to see him not making the team.
At tight end, the Jags once again listed Chris Manhertz as the No. 1. With James O’Shaughnessy being a better receiving threat, it’s likely a sign that the Jags value blocking tremendously at the position. That would also explain why Luke Farrell is the No. 3 tight end, too.
Also at tight end, it appears a battle is going down between Ben Ellefson and Tyler Davis for the TE4 position. Davis caught a touchdown pass in the Jags’ first preseason game, while Ellefson had a drop. That said, the team will be watching both closely and the player who looks the worst could be waived soon.
The Jags previously had Jeff Cotton listed with the slot receivers and on the perimeter, but he’s just listed on the outside now.
The Jags now have Damien Wilson as the top MIKE linebacker. Joe Schobert was there last time but was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. It’s also worth noting that the Jags didn’t list Shaq Griffin to the No. 1 spot with Wilson, which could mean they’ve settled in with the former Kansas City Chief as their No. 1.
CJ Henderson is still listed as a No. 3 cornerback despite being a standout in the Jags’ game against Cleveland. However, Tre Herndon is dealing with a knee injury, so Henderson really is the No. 2 by technicality. Regardless, fans should expect Henderson to be a starter come Week 1.
The Jags have the most competition at the safety spot opposite Rayshawn Jenkins as Josh Jones, Jarrod Wilson, Rudy Ford, and rookie Andre Cisco are battling to be the No. 1. Of the group, Cisco may have the most momentum after having a strong training camp and first preseason game.
Safety Daniel Thomas has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but it’s not known if he will be able to play Monday. With little time left before more roster cuts, it would help if he’s able to take the field and outshine Brandon Rusnak for the No. 3 safety role.