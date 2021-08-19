Here’s the Jags’ unofficial depth chart for their second preseason game vs. Saints

James Johnson
·4 min read
In this article:
With their roster being trimmed down to 85, the Jacksonville Jaguars have released an unofficial depth chart for their second preseason game of three, which will be against the New Orleans Saints.

There was only one change in terms of starters from the first unofficial depth chart, and that was Damien Wilson being named the No. 1 at MIKE linebacker. All of the other changes were very limited and tied to bubble players.

The updated unofficial depth charts for the offensive, defensive and special teams units are as follows:

Offense

Position

Player 1

Player 2

Player 3

Player 4

Player 5

Player 6

Player 7

WR

DJ Chark

Laquon Treadwell

Collin Johnson

Jeff Cotton Jr.

Tavon Austin

LT

Cam Robinson

*Walker Little

LG

Andrew Norwell

Ben Bartch

Derwin Gray

C

Brandon Linder

Tyler Shatley

KC McDermott

RG

A.J. Cann

Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms

Austen Pleasants

RT

Jawaan Taylor

Will Richardson Jr.

Garrett McGhin

TE

Chris Manhertz

James O’Shaughnessy

*Luke Farrell

Ben Ellefson

*or

Tyler Davis

QB

Gardner Minshew II

*or

*Trevor Lawrence

C.J. Beathard

Jake Luton

RB

James Robinson

*or

Carlos Hyde

*Travis Etienne Jr.

Dare Ogunbowale

Devine Ozigbo

Nathan Cottrell

WR

Laviska Shenault Jr.

Jamal Agnew

Pharoh Cooper

*or

Josh Hammond

WR

Marvin Jones Jr.

Phillip Dorsett II

*Jalen Camp

Tevin Jones

Defense

Position

Player 1

Player 2

Player 3

Player 4

Player 5

Player 6

Player 7

DT

Malcom Brown

Dawuane Smoot

*Jay Tufele

NT

DaVon Hamilton

Doug Costin

Daniel Ekuale

DE

Roy Robertson-Harris

Adam Gotsis

Taven Bryan

*Kenny Randall

OLB

Josh Allen

Jihad Ward

Aaron Patrick

MIKE

Damien Wilson

Shaquille Quarterman

WILL

Myles Jack

Chapelle Russell

Quincy Williams

Dakota Allen

OLB

K’Lavon Chaisson

Lerentee McCray

*Jordan Smith

CB

Shaquill Griffin

Tre Herndon

CJ Henderson

Chris Claybrooks

Jameson Houston

CB

Sidney Jones IV

*or

*Tyson Campbell

Luq Barcoo

*Corey Straughter

Lorenzo Burns

FS

Rayshawn Jenkins

Andrew Wingard

Daniel Thomas

*or

Brandon Rusnak

SS

Josh Jones

*or

Jarrod Wilson

*or

Rudy Ford

*or

*Andre Cisco

Specialists

Position

Player 1

Player 2

Player 3

Kicker

Josh Lambo

Logan Cooke

Holder

Logan Cooke

Long snapper

Ross Matiscik

Punter

Logan Cooke

PR

Jamal Agnew

Pharoh Cooper

Corey Straughter

KR

Jamal Agnew

Pharoh Cooper

Takeaways and notes

  • The Jags still have yet to name Trevor Lawrence their QB1 (Gardner Minshew II is slotted there with him), but one would think that could come after Monday’s game.

  • It’s interesting to see Laquon Treadwell as high as he is on the depth chart as the Jags have him listed ahead of Collin Johnson still. Treadwell, who tried out for the Jags in mid-June and earned a contract, has certainly worked hard to earn a spot on the team. Regardless of who has been the quarterback behind the center, Treadwell has been a reliable target and it’s hard to see him not making the team.

  • At tight end, the Jags once again listed Chris Manhertz as the No. 1. With James O’Shaughnessy being a better receiving threat, it’s likely a sign that the Jags value blocking tremendously at the position. That would also explain why Luke Farrell is the No. 3 tight end, too.

  • Also at tight end, it appears a battle is going down between Ben Ellefson and Tyler Davis for the TE4 position. Davis caught a touchdown pass in the Jags’ first preseason game, while Ellefson had a drop. That said, the team will be watching both closely and the player who looks the worst could be waived soon.

  • The Jags previously had Jeff Cotton listed with the slot receivers and on the perimeter, but he’s just listed on the outside now.

  • The Jags now have Damien Wilson as the top MIKE linebacker. Joe Schobert was there last time but was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. It’s also worth noting that the Jags didn’t list Shaq Griffin to the No. 1 spot with Wilson, which could mean they’ve settled in with the former Kansas City Chief as their No. 1.

  • CJ Henderson is still listed as a No. 3 cornerback despite being a standout in the Jags’ game against Cleveland. However, Tre Herndon is dealing with a knee injury, so Henderson really is the No. 2 by technicality. Regardless, fans should expect Henderson to be a starter come Week 1.

  • The Jags have the most competition at the safety spot opposite Rayshawn Jenkins as Josh Jones, Jarrod Wilson, Rudy Ford, and rookie Andre Cisco are battling to be the No. 1. Of the group, Cisco may have the most momentum after having a strong training camp and first preseason game.

  • Safety Daniel Thomas has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but it’s not known if he will be able to play Monday. With little time left before more roster cuts, it would help if he’s able to take the field and outshine Brandon Rusnak for the No. 3 safety role.

