Jags’ Tyson Campbell expected to be ruled questionable, but still will play vs. Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t put out their final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, but Urban Meyer revealed that cornerback Tyson Campbell (elf injury) could come back as questionable once it’s revealed. Despite that, Meyer insisted that the rookie will play.

Campbell was a player the Jags drafted 33rd overall in April’s draft to add versatility to the secondary. During training camp, he spent a majority of his time at nickleback, so he could see action there as the starter Sunday. If not, it will likely be second-year player Chris Claybrooks seeing the snaps at the position.

When the Jags’ defense takes the field, they will see some new faces at some key positions for the team, but the most notable will be at quarterback. Instead of starting Deshaun Watson, they will be starting Tyrod Taylor at the position as the former first round pick awaits a trade and his sexual harassment/misconduct lawsuits to be resolved.

According to Pro Football Reference, Taylor is 1-0 against the Jags when starting in the regular season against them. That start came when he was with the Buffalo Bills in 2016. However, that team was more talented than the Texans’ offense with players like Sammy Watkins and LeSean McCoy aiding him. And while the Texans have respectable receivers in Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley, and Anthony Miller, the Texans may have some issues up front as right tackle Charlie Heck will miss the game. With that being the case, Campbell or Claybrooks could be in a manageable situation Sunday.